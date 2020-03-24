Tampa Bay Buccaneers

'Team Player' Tom Brady Committed to Bettering Himself, Teammates in Tampa Bay 

The Bucs’ new quarterback ‘can’t wait to get started’ helping his new teammates and getting acclimated to his new surroundings in Tampa Bay.

Mar 24, 2020 at 05:59 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) prepares to take the snap from center during an NFL Super Bowl XXXVI game against the St. Louis Rams in New Orleans at the Louisiana Superdome on Feb. 3, 2002. The Patriots defeated the Rams 20-17. (Allen Kee via AP)

For the first time in his professional career, quarterback Tom Brady is having an entirely new experience. After two decades in New England with the Patriots, Brady is making the move to sunny Florida, where the weather isn't the only contrast from the team and place he's leaving behind.

The transition from outside Boston to Tampa isn't as simple as packing up a suitcase, Brady readily admits. He's got a family, which includes three children, to think about when uprooting himself and his career after signing on to become a Buccaneer. He's also got his football family of teammates and coaches who, according to Brady, will be his lifelong friends no matter what jersey he's in.

That football family is about to get bigger with an entirely new set of coaches and teammates, which amid the current coronavirus crisis, aren't readily accessible for running routes in the backyard or studying film together.

But that's not stopping Brady, who said Tuesday during his introductory conference call that he's studied Head Coach Bruce Arians' offense for a long time. He's undoubtedly already begun his preparation to be at the helm of it, like he's seen so many quarterbacks successfully do before.

"I'm kind of taking it day by day and the expectation for me is to come in and do what I feel is right for the organization and that's to be a great team player," Brady said. "I'm going to try to do everything I can to get up to speed on the things I have to do with what my responsibilities are."

While Brady certainly has his responsibilities on the field, General Manager Jason Licht said more than Brady's accomplishments, the reason he was their number one choice this offseason was because of his leadership ability. Brady will bring a different dynamic to the locker room, where he will lead by example. By bettering himself, he can better those around him.

And it sounds like Brady has already bought in.

"I obviously have a ton of trust and respect for Coach [Bruce] Arians [and] for Jason [Licht] and what he has done to build the team and the organization as it is now," said Brady.

Notice those two words Brady uses: 'trust' and 'respect.' Sound familiar? That's because those are two of Arians' three pillars within his coaching philosophy, which runs on 'Trust, Loyalty and Respect.' It's up in the halls at AdventHealth Training Center. It's on team-distributed documents and in playbooks. And now, those words are coming from Tom Brady.

"It's not one person that makes a team," Brady insists. "It's every single person doing their job every day that's committed and determined to be the best. I'm a very disciplined quarterback. I try to follow through on the things that I'm committed to and I try to work every day to be the best I can be and that's what I'm going to try to push my teammates to do and I'm just excited to get started."

That might be an understatement coming from the guy that has built a brand on that discipline. But how do you get started amid a nation where multiple states are under 'Stay at Home' orders and people aren't supposed to leave their houses except for essentials?

"I'm not going to make predictions about how the next few months are going to go and I don't really know what's going to happen or what's predicted with our access to the team facilities and so forth," Brady said. "I'm going to do the best I can to be in conversation with guys and get together and find ways to meet up in different places and get to work in that sense."

Good thing we live in a digital age, where just like the introductory press conference that was held via conference call, adjustments can be made to connect in maybe more untraditional ways.

"Technology is an amazing thing and we're going to use technology as best we can to try to get to know each other," said Brady. "You know, they're ahead of me on what they need to know in terms of the offense so I really have to get up to speed with the things that they already know and their terminology. It's a lot of time and energy but that's what I love to do. The only way to start is to start doing it so that's all I gotta do."

Simple enough.

Tom Brady Through The Years 2000-Current | Photos

View pictures from QB Tom Brady's NFL career thus far.

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2001 file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, center, passes during Brady's first start of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Foxboro, Mass. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson, File)
FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2001 file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, center, passes during Brady's first start of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Foxboro, Mass. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson, File)

New England Partiots quarterback Tom Brady hands the ball off during play against the San Diego Chargers in 2001. (AP Photo / Al Messerschmidt)
New England Partiots quarterback Tom Brady hands the ball off during play against the San Diego Chargers in 2001. (AP Photo / Al Messerschmidt)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) sets to pass in the 2001 AFC championship game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Jan. 27, 2002 in Pittsburgh. (Al Messerschmidt via AP)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) sets to pass in the 2001 AFC championship game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Jan. 27, 2002 in Pittsburgh. (Al Messerschmidt via AP)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady looks to pass during the second half of the game at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 3, 2002. The Patriots won 38-7.(AP Photo/Don Heupel)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady looks to pass during the second half of the game at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 3, 2002. The Patriots won 38-7.(AP Photo/Don Heupel)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) drops back to pass during an NFL game against the San Diego Chargers on September 29, 2002. The Chargers defeated the Patriots 21-14 in San Diego, California. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) drops back to pass during an NFL game against the San Diego Chargers on September 29, 2002. The Chargers defeated the Patriots 21-14 in San Diego, California. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to pass November 28, 2002 at Ford Field in Detroit. The Patriots defeated the Detroit Lions 20 -12 in a Thanksgiving Day matchup. (AP Photo / Al Messerschmidt)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to pass November 28, 2002 at Ford Field in Detroit. The Patriots defeated the Detroit Lions 20 -12 in a Thanksgiving Day matchup. (AP Photo / Al Messerschmidt)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) sets to pass October 6, 2002 in Miami, Florida. The Miami Dolphins defeated the Patriots 26 - 13. (AP Photo / Al Messerschmidt)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) sets to pass October 6, 2002 in Miami, Florida. The Miami Dolphins defeated the Patriots 26 - 13. (AP Photo / Al Messerschmidt)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, passes under pressure in the first half from New York Jets defensive ends John Abraham,(94) left, and Shaun Ellis (92), Sunday, Sept. 15, 2002, at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N. J. , as Ellis slips Patriots tackle Kenyatta Jones (74). (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, passes under pressure in the first half from New York Jets defensive ends John Abraham,(94) left, and Shaun Ellis (92), Sunday, Sept. 15, 2002, at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N. J. , as Ellis slips Patriots tackle Kenyatta Jones (74). (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Tom Brady, the quarterback who led the AFC New England Patriots to victory in the Super Bowl six days ago, looks for a receiver in the fourth quarter of the AFC's 38-30 win in the Pro Bowl game Saturday, Feb. 9, 2002, at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu. Brady sat most of the game, watching as the Oakland Raiders' Rich Gannon stole the show in the Pro Bowl. (AP Photo/Ronen Zilberman)
Tom Brady, the quarterback who led the AFC New England Patriots to victory in the Super Bowl six days ago, looks for a receiver in the fourth quarter of the AFC's 38-30 win in the Pro Bowl game Saturday, Feb. 9, 2002, at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu. Brady sat most of the game, watching as the Oakland Raiders' Rich Gannon stole the show in the Pro Bowl. (AP Photo/Ronen Zilberman)

New England Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady delivers a pass against the Oakland Raiders in Foxboro, Mass., Saturday, Jan. 19, 2002. The Patriots play the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2002 in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady delivers a pass against the Oakland Raiders in Foxboro, Mass., Saturday, Jan. 19, 2002. The Patriots play the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship game on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2002 in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) points out the middle linebacker during an NFL game against the Indianapolis Colts. The Patriots defeated the Colts 24-14 in the 2003 AFC Championship Game on January 18, 2004 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) points out the middle linebacker during an NFL game against the Indianapolis Colts. The Patriots defeated the Colts 24-14 in the 2003 AFC Championship Game on January 18, 2004 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass during an NFL game against the Indianapolis Colts. The Patriots defeated the Colts 24-14 in the 2003 AFC Championship Game on January 18, 2004 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass during an NFL game against the Indianapolis Colts. The Patriots defeated the Colts 24-14 in the 2003 AFC Championship Game on January 18, 2004 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady throws between Arizona Cardinals' Russell Davis (98) and Adrian Wilson (24) during the second quarter Sunday, Sept. 19, 2004 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. The Patriots won 23-12.(AP Photo/Matt York)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady throws between Arizona Cardinals' Russell Davis (98) and Adrian Wilson (24) during the second quarter Sunday, Sept. 19, 2004 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. The Patriots won 23-12.(AP Photo/Matt York)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady calls signals at the line during a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas CIty, Missouri on November 22, 2004. New England won 27-19. (AP Photo/G. Newman Lowrance)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady calls signals at the line during a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas CIty, Missouri on November 22, 2004. New England won 27-19. (AP Photo/G. Newman Lowrance)

New England Patriots Tom Brady calls an audible during a NFL football game against the St. Louis Rams at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis, Missouri on November 7, 2004. The Patriots won 40-22. (AP Photo/G. Newman Lowrance)
New England Patriots Tom Brady calls an audible during a NFL football game against the St. Louis Rams at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis, Missouri on November 7, 2004. The Patriots won 40-22. (AP Photo/G. Newman Lowrance)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) points out the New York Jets coverage during the game in Foxboro, Mass., on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2004. The Patriots won their 21st straight game with a 13-7 victory. (AP Photo/ Robert E. Klein)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) points out the New York Jets coverage during the game in Foxboro, Mass., on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2004. The Patriots won their 21st straight game with a 13-7 victory. (AP Photo/ Robert E. Klein)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws during the second half against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday Oct. 3, 2004. The Patriots won, 31-17. (AP Photo/David Duprey)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws during the second half against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday Oct. 3, 2004. The Patriots won, 31-17. (AP Photo/David Duprey)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, chats with Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning after the Patriots beat the Colts 27-24 Thursday, Sept. 9, 2004 in Foxboro, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, chats with Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning after the Patriots beat the Colts 27-24 Thursday, Sept. 9, 2004 in Foxboro, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) points to the Kansas City Chiefs defense during the second quarter at Arrowhead Stadium Monday, Nov. 22, 2004, in Kansas City, Mo. The Patriots beat the Chiefs 27-19. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) points to the Kansas City Chiefs defense during the second quarter at Arrowhead Stadium Monday, Nov. 22, 2004, in Kansas City, Mo. The Patriots beat the Chiefs 27-19. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady lets go with a pass despite the rush of San Fransisco 49ers Andrew Williams during the third quarter of the Patriots 21-7 win at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2005. Brady threw for 226 yards and two touchdowns in three quarters of play. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady lets go with a pass despite the rush of San Fransisco 49ers Andrew Williams during the third quarter of the Patriots 21-7 win at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2005. Brady threw for 226 yards and two touchdowns in three quarters of play. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

Tom Brady of the New England Patriots points his finger to the sky as he celebrates a win against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2005 AFC Championship at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on January 24, 2005. The Patriots won 41-27. (AP Photo/G. Newman Lowrance)
Tom Brady of the New England Patriots points his finger to the sky as he celebrates a win against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2005 AFC Championship at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on January 24, 2005. The Patriots won 41-27. (AP Photo/G. Newman Lowrance)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to pass the ball during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2005 in Foxboro. The Patriots won the AFC divisional playoff game, 20-3. (AP Photo/Joe Robbins)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to pass the ball during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2005 in Foxboro. The Patriots won the AFC divisional playoff game, 20-3. (AP Photo/Joe Robbins)

Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots unloads a pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the AFC Championship game at Heinz Field on January 23, 2005 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Pats defeated the Steelers 41-27. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)
Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots unloads a pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the AFC Championship game at Heinz Field on January 23, 2005 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Pats defeated the Steelers 41-27. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)

Indianapolis Colts' Peyton Manning (18) and New England Patriots' Tom Brady pose before an AFC practice for Sunday's Pro Bowl game, at the Iolani Resort in Kapolei, Hawaii, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2005. (AP Photo/Ronen Zilberman)
Indianapolis Colts' Peyton Manning (18) and New England Patriots' Tom Brady pose before an AFC practice for Sunday's Pro Bowl game, at the Iolani Resort in Kapolei, Hawaii, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2005. (AP Photo/Ronen Zilberman)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady tosses the ball to San Diego Chargers quarterback Drew Brees during an AFC practice for the upcoming Pro Bowl at the Iolani Resort in Kapolei, Hawaii Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2005. (AP Photo/Ronen Zilberman)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady tosses the ball to San Diego Chargers quarterback Drew Brees during an AFC practice for the upcoming Pro Bowl at the Iolani Resort in Kapolei, Hawaii Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2005. (AP Photo/Ronen Zilberman)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, throws under pressure from Miami Dolphins Jason Taylor (99) during the first quarter in Foxborough,Mass., Sunday, Oct., 8, 2006. New England won, 20-10. (AP Photo/Chitose Suzuki)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, throws under pressure from Miami Dolphins Jason Taylor (99) during the first quarter in Foxborough,Mass., Sunday, Oct., 8, 2006. New England won, 20-10. (AP Photo/Chitose Suzuki)

ATLANTA - AUGUST 11: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots smiles as he watches the action from the sidelines in a preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons on August 11, 2006 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia. The Falcons defeated the Patriots 26-23. (AP Photo/Scott Boehm)
ATLANTA - AUGUST 11: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots smiles as he watches the action from the sidelines in a preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons on August 11, 2006 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia. The Falcons defeated the Patriots 26-23. (AP Photo/Scott Boehm)

FOXBORO, MA - OCTOBER 8: Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots passes the football against the Miami Dolphins on October 8, 2006 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Dolphins 20-10. (AP Photo/Scott Boehm)
FOXBORO, MA - OCTOBER 8: Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots passes the football against the Miami Dolphins on October 8, 2006 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Dolphins 20-10. (AP Photo/Scott Boehm)

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 30: Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots passes the football against the Minnesota Vikings on October 30, 2006 at the Metrodome in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Patriots defeated the Vikings 31-7. (AP Photo/Scott Boehm)
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 30: Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots passes the football against the Minnesota Vikings on October 30, 2006 at the Metrodome in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Patriots defeated the Vikings 31-7. (AP Photo/Scott Boehm)

Quarterback Tom Brady of the New England Patriots unloads a pass during pregame warmups against the Miami Dolphins at Dolphin Stadium on December 10, 2006 in Miami, Florida. The Dolphins pitched a shutout as they defeated the Patriots 21-0. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)
Quarterback Tom Brady of the New England Patriots unloads a pass during pregame warmups against the Miami Dolphins at Dolphin Stadium on December 10, 2006 in Miami, Florida. The Dolphins pitched a shutout as they defeated the Patriots 21-0. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)

Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots scrambles against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 19, 2006 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Patriots beat the Packers 35-0. (AP Photo/David Stluka)
Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots scrambles against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 19, 2006 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Patriots beat the Packers 35-0. (AP Photo/David Stluka)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady passes for a first down in the fourth quarter against the New York Jets in NFL football action Sunday, Sept. 17, 2006 in East Rutherford, N.J. The Patriots won 24-17. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady passes for a first down in the fourth quarter against the New York Jets in NFL football action Sunday, Sept. 17, 2006 in East Rutherford, N.J. The Patriots won 24-17. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady passes against the Cincinnati Bengals during their NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2006, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Tom Uhlman)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady passes against the Cincinnati Bengals during their NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2006, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Tom Uhlman)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady calls out a play during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis, Monday, Oct. 30, 2006. The Patriots beat the Vikings 31-7. (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady calls out a play during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis, Monday, Oct. 30, 2006. The Patriots beat the Vikings 31-7. (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) hands the ball to running back Corey Dillon (28) during the first quarter of a preseason NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Foxborough, Mass., Saturday night, Aug. 19, 2006. The Patriots won 30-3. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) hands the ball to running back Corey Dillon (28) during the first quarter of a preseason NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Foxborough, Mass., Saturday night, Aug. 19, 2006. The Patriots won 30-3. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates his fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Kevin Faulk during his team's 37-16 win over the New York Jets in an AFC wild-card playoff football game in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Jan. 7, 2007. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates his fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Kevin Faulk during his team's 37-16 win over the New York Jets in an AFC wild-card playoff football game in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Jan. 7, 2007. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 9: Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots passes the football against the New York Jets at the Giants Stadium on September 9, 2007 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Patriots defeated the Jets 38-14. (AP Photo/Scott Boehm)
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 9: Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots passes the football against the New York Jets at the Giants Stadium on September 9, 2007 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Patriots defeated the Jets 38-14. (AP Photo/Scott Boehm)

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots throws a pass during action against the Miami Dolphins on October 21, 2007 in Miami, Florida. New England defeated Miami 49-28. (AP Photo/G. Newman Lowrance)
Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots throws a pass during action against the Miami Dolphins on October 21, 2007 in Miami, Florida. New England defeated Miami 49-28. (AP Photo/G. Newman Lowrance)

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots calls blocking assignments as he waits for the snap from Dan Koppen #67 against the Cincinnati Bengals on October 1, 2007 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Patriots defeated the Bengals 34-13. (AP Photo/G. Newman Lowrance)
Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots calls blocking assignments as he waits for the snap from Dan Koppen #67 against the Cincinnati Bengals on October 1, 2007 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Patriots defeated the Bengals 34-13. (AP Photo/G. Newman Lowrance)

MIAMI - OCTOBER 21: Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots shouts out play calls against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 21, 2007 in Miami, Florida. The Patriots defeated the Dolphins 49-28. (AP Photo/Thomas E. Witte) Tom Brady
MIAMI - OCTOBER 21: Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots shouts out play calls against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 21, 2007 in Miami, Florida. The Patriots defeated the Dolphins 49-28. (AP Photo/Thomas E. Witte) Tom Brady

New England Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi, left, chats with quarterback Tom Brady before the start of their NFL football game against the New York Giants at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2007. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
New England Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi, left, chats with quarterback Tom Brady before the start of their NFL football game against the New York Giants at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2007. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady calls out signals during their football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Sunday, Dec. 9, 2007. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady calls out signals during their football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Sunday, Dec. 9, 2007. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady throws past New York Jets' Bryan Thomas during their 20-10 win in a football game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Sunday, Dec. 16, 2007. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady throws past New York Jets' Bryan Thomas during their 20-10 win in a football game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Sunday, Dec. 16, 2007. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12), wide receiver Wes Welker (83) and wide receiver Randy Moss, rear, watch their teammates on the video scoreboard during the second quarter of a football game against the Miami Dolphins in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Dec. 23, 2007. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12), wide receiver Wes Welker (83) and wide receiver Randy Moss, rear, watch their teammates on the video scoreboard during the second quarter of a football game against the Miami Dolphins in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Dec. 23, 2007. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

SAN DIEGO - JANUARY 14: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots on the line.The New England Patriots defeat the San Diego Chargers 24-21 in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Qualcomm Stadium on January 14, 2007 in San Diego, California. (AP Photo/Tom Hauck)
SAN DIEGO - JANUARY 14: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots on the line.The New England Patriots defeat the San Diego Chargers 24-21 in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Qualcomm Stadium on January 14, 2007 in San Diego, California. (AP Photo/Tom Hauck)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) calls out a play from the line in the first quarter of NFL football action in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2007. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) calls out a play from the line in the first quarter of NFL football action in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2007. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to pass during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Oct. 1, 2007, in Cincinnati. Also pitcured are Bengals' Bryan Robinson (98), Patriots' Nick Kaczur (77) and Russ Hochstein (71). (AP Photo/David Kohl)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to pass during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Oct. 1, 2007, in Cincinnati. Also pitcured are Bengals' Bryan Robinson (98), Patriots' Nick Kaczur (77) and Russ Hochstein (71). (AP Photo/David Kohl)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady watches the game opening ceremony before their NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2007, in Irving, Texas. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady watches the game opening ceremony before their NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2007, in Irving, Texas. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady lets a pass go over the pressure from Cleveland Browns' Kamerion Wimbley and Willie McGinest (55) during the second quarter of New England's 34-17 win in a football game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Sunday, Oct. 7, 2007. Brady threw for 265 yards and three touchdowns in the win. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady lets a pass go over the pressure from Cleveland Browns' Kamerion Wimbley and Willie McGinest (55) during the second quarter of New England's 34-17 win in a football game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Sunday, Oct. 7, 2007. Brady threw for 265 yards and three touchdowns in the win. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady shouts out signals during their 38-7 win over the Buffalo Bills in a football game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Sunday, Sept. 23, 2007. Brady threw for 311 yards and four touchdowns in the win. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady shouts out signals during their 38-7 win over the Buffalo Bills in a football game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Sunday, Sept. 23, 2007. Brady threw for 311 yards and four touchdowns in the win. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, left, shakes hands with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady following their AFC Divisional playoff football game in San Diego, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2007. The Patriots won the game 24-21. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, left, shakes hands with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady following their AFC Divisional playoff football game in San Diego, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2007. The Patriots won the game 24-21. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

New England Patriots' Tom Brady (12) passes under pressure from Tennessee Titans' David Thornton (50) in the second quarter of an NFL preseason football game Friday, Aug. 17, 2007, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
New England Patriots' Tom Brady (12) passes under pressure from Tennessee Titans' David Thornton (50) in the second quarter of an NFL preseason football game Friday, Aug. 17, 2007, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, throws a pass during second-quarter NFL football against the New York Jets, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2007 at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Brady completed 22 of 28 attempts for 297 yards and three touchdowns as the Patriots beat the Jets, 38-14. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, throws a pass during second-quarter NFL football against the New York Jets, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2007 at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Brady completed 22 of 28 attempts for 297 yards and three touchdowns as the Patriots beat the Jets, 38-14. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

xxx runs past xxx during the second quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2009 in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
xxx runs past xxx during the second quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2009 in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) during their NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday afternoon, Sept. 27, 2009. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) during their NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday afternoon, Sept. 27, 2009. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to pass in the third quarter during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Sept. 14, 2009, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to pass in the third quarter during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Sept. 14, 2009, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) points to the defense of the Denver Broncos during an NFL football game in Denver, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2009. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) points to the defense of the Denver Broncos during an NFL football game in Denver, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2009. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) calls a play while behind center Dan Koppen (67) during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2009, in Denver. (AP Photo/Chris Schneider)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) calls a play while behind center Dan Koppen (67) during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2009, in Denver. (AP Photo/Chris Schneider)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) watches a video replay during the NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Oct. 4, 2009. The Patriots defeated the Ravens 27-21. (AP Photo/Robert E. Klein)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) watches a video replay during the NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Oct. 4, 2009. The Patriots defeated the Ravens 27-21. (AP Photo/Robert E. Klein)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady shakes hands with teammate Randy Moss during the first half of a NFL football game in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Sept. 27, 2009. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady shakes hands with teammate Randy Moss during the first half of a NFL football game in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Sept. 27, 2009. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes the ball under defensive pressure from Baltimore Ravens nose tackle Haloti Ngata (92) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 4, 2009, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes the ball under defensive pressure from Baltimore Ravens nose tackle Haloti Ngata (92) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 4, 2009, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) runs against the Buffalo Bills in the fourth quarter during an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 14, 2009, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) runs against the Buffalo Bills in the fourth quarter during an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 14, 2009, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, center, looks for an free receiver as the Buffalo Bills try to break through during the first half of an NFL football game in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2010. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, center, looks for an free receiver as the Buffalo Bills try to break through during the first half of an NFL football game in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2010. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady looks to throw against the San Diego Chargers in the first half during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2010, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady looks to throw against the San Diego Chargers in the first half during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2010, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady looks to pass against the San Diego Chargers in the first half during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2010, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady looks to pass against the San Diego Chargers in the first half during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2010, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to hand off in the second quarter an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to hand off in the second quarter an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Tom Brady vs. the Dolphins
Tom Brady vs. the Dolphins

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to pass during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the New York Jets at New Meadowlands Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Sept. 19, 2010. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to pass during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the New York Jets at New Meadowlands Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Sept. 19, 2010. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2010.(AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2010.(AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) calls a play in the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2010, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) calls a play in the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2010, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady points during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Miami Dophins in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday Jan. 2, 2011.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady points during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Miami Dophins in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday Jan. 2, 2011.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to pass against the New York Jets during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Jan. 16, 2011. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to pass against the New York Jets during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Jan. 16, 2011. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady shouts instructions during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the New York Jets in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Jan. 16, 2011. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady shouts instructions during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the New York Jets in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Jan. 16, 2011. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady throws during warm ups prior to facing the Miami Dolphins in an NFL football game in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday Jan. 2, 2011.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady throws during warm ups prior to facing the Miami Dolphins in an NFL football game in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday Jan. 2, 2011.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to throw as his offensive line holds back Miami Dolphins defenisve tackle Randy Starks (94) and linebacker Cameron Wake (91) during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2011. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to throw as his offensive line holds back Miami Dolphins defenisve tackle Randy Starks (94) and linebacker Cameron Wake (91) during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2011. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) stands with his team during a timeout in the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2011. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) stands with his team during a timeout in the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2011. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speaks to a teammate before an NFL divisional playoff football game against the New York Jets in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Jan. 16, 2011. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speaks to a teammate before an NFL divisional playoff football game against the New York Jets in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Jan. 16, 2011. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates after scoring a one yard touchdown during the second half of the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Jan. 22, 2012, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates after scoring a one yard touchdown during the second half of the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Jan. 22, 2012, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) prepares to take the snap from center during an AFC Championship NFL football Playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens on January 22, 2012. The Patriots defeated the Ravens 23-20 in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) prepares to take the snap from center during an AFC Championship NFL football Playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens on January 22, 2012. The Patriots defeated the Ravens 23-20 in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) sets up to pass during an AFC Championship NFL football Playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens on January 22, 2012. The Patriots defeated the Ravens 23-20 in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) sets up to pass during an AFC Championship NFL football Playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens on January 22, 2012. The Patriots defeated the Ravens 23-20 in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) signals at the line of scrimmage against the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter of an NFL football game in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday Jan. 1, 2012. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) signals at the line of scrimmage against the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter of an NFL football game in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday Jan. 1, 2012. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

FILE - In this Jan. 1,2012 file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) scrambles against the Buffalo Bills during their NFL football game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Tom Martinez, the longtime personal coach to Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, has died. His wife, Olivia, told the San Mateo Daily Journal that he died Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2012 after suffering a heart attack while receiving dialysis treatment. The San Francisco Chronicle reported he died in Redwood City. He was 67. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
FILE - In this Jan. 1,2012 file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) scrambles against the Buffalo Bills during their NFL football game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Tom Martinez, the longtime personal coach to Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, has died. His wife, Olivia, told the San Mateo Daily Journal that he died Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2012 after suffering a heart attack while receiving dialysis treatment. The San Francisco Chronicle reported he died in Redwood City. He was 67. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady yells as he runs towards fans prior to an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Jan. 1, 2012. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady yells as he runs towards fans prior to an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Jan. 1, 2012. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady warms up before an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Denver Broncos Saturday, Jan. 14, 2012, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady warms up before an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Denver Broncos Saturday, Jan. 14, 2012, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady reaches back to pass during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Denver Broncos Saturday, Jan. 14, 2012, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady reaches back to pass during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Denver Broncos Saturday, Jan. 14, 2012, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady warms up before the NFL football AFC Championship football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Jan. 20, 2013. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady warms up before the NFL football AFC Championship football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Jan. 20, 2013. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady passes during the first half of an AFC divisional playoff NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Jan. 13, 2013. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady passes during the first half of an AFC divisional playoff NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Jan. 13, 2013. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady yells as he runs onto the field before an AFC divisional playoff NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Jan. 13, 2013. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady yells as he runs onto the field before an AFC divisional playoff NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Jan. 13, 2013. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) hands off to running back Danny Woodhead during the first half of an AFC divisional playoff NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Jan. 13, 2013. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) hands off to running back Danny Woodhead during the first half of an AFC divisional playoff NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Jan. 13, 2013. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady shouts instructions during the first half of the NFL football AFC Championship football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Jan. 20, 2013. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady shouts instructions during the first half of the NFL football AFC Championship football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Foxborough, Mass., Sunday, Jan. 20, 2013. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady looks over his shoulder during the second half of an AFC divisional NFL playoff football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Foxborough, Mass., Saturday, Jan. 11, 2014. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady looks over his shoulder during the second half of an AFC divisional NFL playoff football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Foxborough, Mass., Saturday, Jan. 11, 2014. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) points as he calls out signals at the line of scrimmage prior to the snap of the football during the AFC Championship Football game against the Denver Broncos in Denver, Colorado on Sunday, January 19, 2014. The Broncos defeated the Patriots 26-16. (AP Photo/Scott Boehm)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) points as he calls out signals at the line of scrimmage prior to the snap of the football during the AFC Championship Football game against the Denver Broncos in Denver, Colorado on Sunday, January 19, 2014. The Broncos defeated the Patriots 26-16. (AP Photo/Scott Boehm)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to throw the ball downfield during the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Sunday, January 19, 2014 in Denver, Colorado. Denver won 26-16 to advance to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to throw the ball downfield during the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Sunday, January 19, 2014 in Denver, Colorado. Denver won 26-16 to advance to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up before the AFC Championship NFL playoff football game against Denver Broncos in Denver, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2014. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up before the AFC Championship NFL playoff football game against Denver Broncos in Denver, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2014. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)

FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2015, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady throws a pass against the New York Giants during the second half of an NFL football game, in East Rutherford, N.J. Tom Brady reportedly has agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Patriots. The deal will significantly lessen Brady's salary cap hit for 2016, which would have been about $15 million. He was due to make $9 million next season and $10 million in 2017. Brady, 38, has often redone his contract to help the Patriots' cap situation. He has said he plans to play well into his 40s. (AP Photo/Gary Hershorn, File)
FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2015, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady throws a pass against the New York Giants during the second half of an NFL football game, in East Rutherford, N.J. Tom Brady reportedly has agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Patriots. The deal will significantly lessen Brady's salary cap hit for 2016, which would have been about $15 million. He was due to make $9 million next season and $10 million in 2017. Brady, 38, has often redone his contract to help the Patriots' cap situation. He has said he plans to play well into his 40s. (AP Photo/Gary Hershorn, File)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2016, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Tom DiPace via AP)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2016, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

(Tom DiPace via AP)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2016, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Tom DiPace via AP)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2016, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

(Tom DiPace via AP)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2016, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Tom DiPace via AP)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2016, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

(Tom DiPace via AP)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) runs against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) runs against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady warms up before an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady warms up before an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to pass during the NFL AFC Divisional football game against the Houston Texans on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots defeated the Texans 34-16. (Matt Patterson via AP)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to pass during the NFL AFC Divisional football game against the Houston Texans on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots defeated the Texans 34-16. (Matt Patterson via AP)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) signals a first down during an NFL AFC divisional playoff football game against the Houston Texans on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. New England won 34-16. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) signals a first down during an NFL AFC divisional playoff football game against the Houston Texans on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. New England won 34-16. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) calls the play at the line of scrimmage during an NFL AFC Championship football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots defeated the Steelers 36-17 to advance to Super Bowl LI. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) calls the play at the line of scrimmage during an NFL AFC Championship football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots defeated the Steelers 36-17 to advance to Super Bowl LI. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

New England Patriots Tom Brady (12) during a game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Tom DiPace via AP)
New England Patriots Tom Brady (12) during a game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

(Tom DiPace via AP)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to throw the ball in the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. . (Logan Bowles via AP Images)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to throw the ball in the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. . (Logan Bowles via AP Images)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady warms up before an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady warms up before an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) prepares for the snap during an NFL AFC divisional playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 in Foxborough, Mass. New England won 35-14. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) prepares for the snap during an NFL AFC divisional playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 in Foxborough, Mass. New England won 35-14. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) prepares for the snap during an NFL AFC divisional playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 in Foxborough, Mass. New England won 35-14. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) prepares for the snap during an NFL AFC divisional playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 in Foxborough, Mass. New England won 35-14. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) during an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019 in Foxborough, MA. New England won 41-28 (Aaron Doster via AP)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) during an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019 in Foxborough, MA. New England won 41-28 (Aaron Doster via AP)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) calls out signals prior to the snap of the football during an AFC championship NFL football game the Kansas City Chiefs, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2019 in Kansas City, Mo. The Patriots won 37-31 in overtime. (Scott Boehm via AP)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) calls out signals prior to the snap of the football during an AFC championship NFL football game the Kansas City Chiefs, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2019 in Kansas City, Mo. The Patriots won 37-31 in overtime. (Scott Boehm via AP)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) drops back to pass during an NFL football AFC Divisional playoff game on Sunday, January 13, 2019 in Foxborough. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) drops back to pass during an NFL football AFC Divisional playoff game on Sunday, January 13, 2019 in Foxborough. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) prior to an NFL football AFC Divisional playoff game on Sunday, January 13, 2019 in Foxborough. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) prior to an NFL football AFC Divisional playoff game on Sunday, January 13, 2019 in Foxborough. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) calls a play during the first half of the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) calls a play during the first half of the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Advertising