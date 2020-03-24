'Team Player' Tom Brady Committed to Bettering Himself, Teammates in Tampa Bay 

That might be an understatement coming from the guy that has built a brand on that discipline. But how do you get started amid a nation where multiple states are under 'Stay at Home' orders and people aren't supposed to leave their houses except for essentials?

"I'm not going to make predictions about how the next few months are going to go and I don't really know what's going to happen or what's predicted with our access to the team facilities and so forth," Brady said. "I'm going to do the best I can to be in conversation with guys and get together and find ways to meet up in different places and get to work in that sense."

Good thing we live in a digital age, where just like the introductory press conference that was held via conference call, adjustments can be made to connect in maybe more untraditional ways.

"Technology is an amazing thing and we're going to use technology as best we can to try to get to know each other," said Brady. "You know, they're ahead of me on what they need to know in terms of the offense so I really have to get up to speed with the things that they already know and their terminology. It's a lot of time and energy but that's what I love to do. The only way to start is to start doing it so that's all I gotta do."