Texans' Defense Aims to Limit Big Plays

"I think that he looks a lot more comfortable, in terms of Jameis [Winston] going into his second game and kind of finding his groove and figuring out how he wants to attack defenses," said the Texan defender. "I think they got so far behind [in] the first game, it was kind of just trying to come back and overcome that deficit the entire game. For the second game, he felt more comfortable, got in a groove, got some plays going. Obviously [they've] got Doug [Martin] running well with the ball and [he] was able to make some critical throws."

Those Buccaneers who were around for the 2014 season know how Cushing feels after the Texans' first two outings. The 2014 Bucs played a series of games that went down to the wire and in virtually all of them it was the other team that made the huge, outcome-deciding play at the end. The Bucs finished 2-14 with a team they believed to be more talented than that. The Texans, on the other hand, are a long way from 2-14, and there is still a lot of time for a potentially outstanding defense to turn the tide.