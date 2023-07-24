The Joint Chiropractic Is Named Official Chiropractor And Official Partner Of The Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), the nation's largest provider of chiropractic care through The Joint Chiropractic® network, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced a multi-year partnership. As part of the agreement, The Joint becomes the team's Official Chiropractor and Official Partner of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This is The Joint's first NFL partnership and second major league sports sponsorship.

"This partnership is made possible by the Tampa and Orlando Marketing Co-Op groups coming together to take advantage of this wonderful opportunity," said Richard Vandesteeg, president of The Joint Chiropractic Tampa co-op. "Through this partnership, The Joint will be able to highlight the benefits of routine chiropractic care with the Buccaneers loyal fan base and the surrounding community. The agreement covers almost forty Joint clinics in the Tampa / Orlando marketplace."

"The Joint is honored to be named an official chiropractor and official Partner of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and connect with an organization competing at one of the most elite levels of sports," said Peter D. Holt, president and CEO of The Joint Corp.

According to Chiropractic Economics, sports performance can be improved with regular chiropractic care. Chiropractic can improve hand-eye coordination and reaction time and is helpful for healing play-related injuries, such as "stingers." Chiropractors are now on the medical staff for nearly every professional sports team to provide rehabilitation and minimize the risk of future injuries.

"We are always excited to partner with top tier leaders and The Joint is no exception. As a trailblazer in their industry, The Joint has proven putting clients first ultimately leads to success," said Buccaneers COO Brian Ford. "The Joint's affordable chiropractic care will allow Buccaneers fans to cheer on their favorite team feeling their best."