The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation Hosts Girls Preseason Flag Football Classic with Over 800 Participants

"The Tampa Bay Bucs Foundation jumped into this sport and provided such a unique and high-quality experience for the kids," Alonso High School Head Coach Matt Hernandez, who was instrumental in the conception of the event, said. "We hope that Florida serves as the starting point for flag football in the country. There are 300 teams, roughly, that play here and for the Bucs to take hold of that and do something that's never been done before at this level […] it means so much to this sport because it's going to mean a lot to these kids. It also puts some legitimacy to what we do."

"Flag football is one of the fastest growing sports in Florida, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation is committed to providing unique opportunities for youth engagement, participation and development," said Darcie Glazer Kassewitz, Owner and President of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation and Glazer Family Foundation. "We are excited to host an event that empowers young female athletes and inspires healthy activity throughout the state."

Girl's flag football, specifically, has been an FHSAA-recognized sport since the 2002-2003 school year. However, most programs exist at the high school level, leaving a void at the developmental levels that would prepare young female athletes for the sport once they reach high school.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation aims to help change that.

To help foster girls' passion for football at an early age, the Foundation provides enhanced curriculum to participating flag football coaches in the area. Last October, the Jr. Bucs Girl's Flag Football League was announced by Glazer Kassewitz and the Foundation. Launched this week, it is the first all-girls flag football league in Tampa.

But the Foundation isn't stopping there. Through a partnership with the Tampa Parks and Recreation department, 24 local recreation centers will be outfitted with brand-new equipment, complete with Bucs flag belts. Youth athletes will also be provided with annual instruction led by industry experts such as former NFL players and high school coaches, as well as the opportunity to participate in NFL-certified clinics at the Buccaneers' AdventHealth Training Center.