The Top Buccaneer in Every Jersey: 71-80

74: T Paul Gruber

Gruber is recognized as one of the best players in franchise history but his jersey number has never been retired, officially or unofficially. That makes 74 one of the toughest acts to follow on the Bucs' jersey list. If Ali Marpet, who increasingly looks like he'll be remembered as a Buccaneer great too, was worried about making a number his own (he surely was not worried about that), he couldn't have chosen a tougher hill than 74. Gruber was inducted into the Buccaneers' Ring of Honor at Raymond James Stadium in 2012, just the fourth man chosen for that elite group. The fourth-overall pick in the 1988 draft, he stepped right into the starting lineup in 1988 and didn't miss a single start in his first five seasons. Excuse us, we meant to say he didn't miss a single offensive snap in his first five seasons. No one in team history has matched that iron man streak to start a career, though Donovan Smith actually came quite close. Gruber was a star performer on some bad teams, but he played long enough to be rewarded as part of the franchise turnaround in the late '90s. His last game was the 1999 regular-season finale that clinched a first-round bye for the Bucs; a broken leg took him out and led to an emotional postgame locker room scene at Soldier Field.

Level of Difficulty: 3.

It was never going to be anybody but Gruber here, but Marpet might one day make a case. Gene Sanders would have also been a worthy choice in a non-Gruber reality.

75: G Davin Joseph

The defensive linemen stared this set on a run and then Charley Hannah bridged the gap by playing on both sides of the line, and now the offensive linemen are making a run. The defenders never had a chance in this jersey because if it hadn't been for Joseph this would have easily been Dave Reavis. One of the best picks the fledgling franchise made in the 1976 Veteran Allocation Draft, Reavis was the starting left tackle for most of 1977-83, opening 86 games, including all 16 in the 1979 breakthrough campaign. After Reavis, the most notable number 75 for the Buccaneers over the next two decades was Eric Curry, but Curry was a notable first-round draft bust. Not a first-round bust: Davin Joseph, who was something of a surprise pick by the Bucs at number 23 in 2006. Joseph wasted no time taking over at right guard and was in the Pro Bowl by the end of his third season. He would eventually start 99 of the 100 games in which he played.

Level of Difficulty: 5.

Joseph ranks 28th in team history in AV and has a pretty comfortable lead over Reavis in that category but we can't ignore the first long-term left tackle in Bucs history.

76: DT David Logan

The Buccaneers first began play in 1976 so it's fitting that the number 76 jersey got off to a really good start for a solid decade. First there was Dave Pear, who was another astute pick in the Veteran Allocation Draft. Pear started for three seasons at defensive tackle and was the first Buccaneer ever to be selected for the Pro Bowl, in 1978. The Bucs probably didn't expect much from Logan when they selected him the 12th round, number 307 overall, in 1979. But Logan made the team, inherited number 76 and by his second season was a starter and a key running mate for Lee Roy Selmon. He had an incredible nose for the end zone for a nose tackle, scoring four touchdowns on three fumble recoveries and one interception. Logan ended up starting 103 games, which is nothing short of an incredible return for a 12th-round pick. He also spent a long time on as a broadcaster on the Buccaneers Radio Network. The 76 jersey has had some very good years since, turned in by Scott Dill, John Wade, Jeremy Zuttah and currently Donovan Smith.

Level of Difficulty: 7.

Though we didn't spend much time on his competitors, Logan has a lot of suitors to this spot. That's particularly true of Smith, who has a very good chance of taking it away if he extends his Buccaneer career beyond a contract that goes through 2021. Smith is already closing in in AV (51 to 43).

77: DT Brad Culpepper

Culpepper's split between the 73 and 77 jerseys might have cost him the lead at both spots if he hadn't switched after two years and eight sacks, but here he comes in comfortably ahead of the other prominent player with that jersey, defensive lineman Bill Kollar. Kollar wore the jersey from 1977-81 and made 35 starts. At this point, he's better known as one of the longest-tenured coaches in the NFL, a vocation in which he has spent more than three decades. Culpepper came to the Bucs as a waiver claim in 1994 but his career really took off when the Buccaneers drafted Warren Sapp in 1995. Those two became an often-unstoppable duo in the middle of the line, and Culpepper 23.5 sacks from 1997-99 one on of the NFL's best defenses.

Level of Difficulty: 2.