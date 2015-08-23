Things to Know about Cincinnati Bengals

1. They won their first preseason game.

In their first preseason game last week, the Bengals defeated the Giants, 23-10, at home. Andy Dalton threw three passes, all of which were completed, including a three-yard touchdown. Nico Johnson led the team in tackles with three stops.

2. Their defense is coming off a dominant performance.

The Cincinnati starting defense played just two series against New York, both of which were three-and-outs. The Giants' offense lost two yards in their six plays against the Bengals' starters.

3. Tyler Eifert has been one of the team's most impressive players in camp.

Bengals broadcaster Dave Lapham was asked which offensive player impressed him the most during training camp. His response was tight end Tyler Eifert. "Jeremy Hill had a great camp," Lapham said. "A.J. Green has plays every day that made you open your mouth but the most important guy – Tyler Eifert. He can control the middle of the field every day in practice and in the preseason against the Giants. If you can control the middle of the football field, you control the football field." Eifert caught two passes for 30 yards last weekend.

4. A.J. McCarron is set to make his NFL debut.

McCarron, the Bengals' fifth-round pick in the 2014 draft, was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list due to a shoulder injury. Monday will be the first time McCarron plays in a game in his professional career. He had what he described as a "really good practice," on Friday, saying that he'll be an "even better quarterback than the one that won two (NCAA) national championships," according to Bengals.com Editor Geoff Hobson.