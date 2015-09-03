Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Things to Know about Miami Dolphins

A few things to know about the Dolphins ahead of their game with the Buccaneers.

Sep 03, 2015 at 03:15 AM
92hazel-story.jpg

1. The Dolphins are 1-2 so far.
After starting out 0-2, the Dolphins picked up their first victory, 13-9, over the Falcons last weekend. Ryan Tannenhill completed 15 of 19 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown in the team's win over Atlanta while Jarvin Landry hauled in a team-high five receptions for 84 yards.

READ: HOW TO WATCH THE GAME

2. A similar situation at punter.
On Tuesday, the Buccaneers released Michael Koenen, an 11-year veteran, with Jacob Schum being the presumed successor to take over the team's punting duties. On Wednesday in Miami, rookie Matt Darr was informed that he would be the team's starter in place of Brandon Fields, a former Pro Bowler who had been with the Dolphins since 2007.

3. LaMichael James wants to go by "LaMike."
During an interview on Tuesday in the Dolphins' locker room, James said that he preferred to go by "LaMike" instead of "LaMichael." He has been listed in media guides as LaMichael, but said most of his teammates call him LaMike. "Everybody does call me LaMike," James said. "Everybody who knows me, except the people who don't know me. They call me LaMichael." James is listed as the third running back on Miami's depth chart and was a second-round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft.

READ: FIVE BUCCANEERS TO WATCH

4. Rookie linebackers are competing for a spot.
The Dolphins have four undrafted rookie linebackers on their 75-man roster competing for what is likely one spot on the final 53. Jeff Luc, Zach Vigil, Mike Hull and Neville Hewitt will all have an opportunity to play a significant part of the game on Thursday. Reports from Miami indicate that Vigil has been the most impressive of the four thus far.

5. Keep an eye on Matt Hazel.
The Dolphins are deep at receiver, but Hazel's performance this season might help him land a spot on the team's final roster. He's second on the team in receiving yards throughout the Dolphins' first three games and has caught a pass of 24 yards or longer in each contest. Hazel is listed behind Jarvis Landry, Greg Jennings, DeVante Parker, Kenny Stills and Rishard Matthews on the depth chart.

Miami Dolphins' Starters

The Dolphins' projected first team offense and defense for 2015 according to the team's depth chart (via MiamiDolphins.com).

DT Ndamukong Suh
1 / 25
WR Greg Jennings
2 / 25
LT Branden Albert
3 / 25
LG Dallas Thomas
4 / 25
C Mike Pouncey
5 / 25
RG Billy Turner
6 / 25
RT Ja'Wuan James
7 / 25
TE Jordan Cameron
8 / 25
WR Kenny Stills
9 / 25
QB Ryan Tannehill
10 / 25
RB Lamar Miller
11 / 25
WR/PR/KR Jarvis Landry
12 / 25
LDE Cameron Wake
13 / 25
DT Earl Mitchell
14 / 25
RDE Olivier Vernon
15 / 25
LB Chris McCain
16 / 25
LB Koa Misi
17 / 25
LB Jelani Jenkins
18 / 25
CB Brent Grimes
19 / 25
CB Jamar Taylor
20 / 25
S Walt Aikens
21 / 25
S Reshad Jones
22 / 25
P/H Matt Darr
23 / 25
K/KO Caleb Sturgis
24 / 25
LS John Denney
25 / 25
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 Week 2 Expert Picks: Falcons vs. Buccaneers

The Buccaneers are 1-0 heading into their first divisional game of 2021. Do the experts have them improving to 2-0 after this weekend?
news

How to Watch: Falcons vs. Buccaneers

How to watch, listen and livestream Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, September 19 at 4:05 p.m. ET.
news

2021 Game Preview: Falcons-Buccaneers, Week 2

The Buccaneers get their first taste of NFC South action in 2021 as the Falcons visit on Sunday to renew the heated divisional rivalry and try to get their potentially explosive offense into gear
news

Falcons Run Game Shows Life Under Arthur Smith

Scouting Report: The new Atlanta backfield duo of Mike Davis and Cordarrelle Patterson gave Atlanta a handful of big plays in the season opener...Plus, other key players and strengths and weaknesses for the Bucs' Week Two opponent
Advertising