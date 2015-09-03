Things to Know about Miami Dolphins

1. The Dolphins are 1-2 so far.

After starting out 0-2, the Dolphins picked up their first victory, 13-9, over the Falcons last weekend. Ryan Tannenhill completed 15 of 19 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown in the team's win over Atlanta while Jarvin Landry hauled in a team-high five receptions for 84 yards.

READ: HOW TO WATCH THE GAME



2. A similar situation at punter.

On Tuesday, the Buccaneers released Michael Koenen, an 11-year veteran, with Jacob Schum being the presumed successor to take over the team's punting duties. On Wednesday in Miami, rookie Matt Darr was informed that he would be the team's starter in place of Brandon Fields, a former Pro Bowler who had been with the Dolphins since 2007.

3. LaMichael James wants to go by "LaMike."

During an interview on Tuesday in the Dolphins' locker room, James said that he preferred to go by "LaMike" instead of "LaMichael." He has been listed in media guides as LaMichael, but said most of his teammates call him LaMike. "Everybody does call me LaMike," James said. "Everybody who knows me, except the people who don't know me. They call me LaMichael." James is listed as the third running back on Miami's depth chart and was a second-round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft.

4. Rookie linebackers are competing for a spot.

The Dolphins have four undrafted rookie linebackers on their 75-man roster competing for what is likely one spot on the final 53. Jeff Luc, Zach Vigil, Mike Hull and Neville Hewitt will all have an opportunity to play a significant part of the game on Thursday. Reports from Miami indicate that Vigil has been the most impressive of the four thus far.