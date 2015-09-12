Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Things to Know about Tennessee Titans

A few things to know about the Titans ahead of their game with the Buccaneers.

Sep 12, 2015 at 04:17 AM
1. The Titans went 2-2 in the preseason.
Tennessee won half of their games during the preseason, opening with a loss to Atlanta before picking up their first victory over the Rams. The Titans dropped preseason game No. 3 to Kansas City before defeating Minnesota in the preseason finale. Bishop Sankey led the team in rushing, picking up 94 yards on 26 attempts, while Marcus Mariota threw for 326 yards to lead the team in passing.

2. The speed of the game has been the biggest adjustment for Marcus Mariota.
Mariota said that his biggest adjustment so far to the NFL has been adjusting to the speed of opponents' defensive linemen. "I think the speed of the game is a lot different in college," Mariota said. "You've got to be able to think quickly on your feet, get the ball out – defenses are moving quick, there are great athletes all over the place and they'll make plays on the ball. You've just got to be prepared in that standpoint and do your best to adjust to that."

3. Dorial Green-Beckham is a "work-in-progress."
The Titans picked the rookie wide receiver early in the second round of this year's draft but so far he's a "work in progress," according to Jim Wyatt, the Titans' Senior Writer and Editor. Green-Beckham is currently listed at the bottom of the Titans' depth chart, but after final cuts, the team is left with just four wide receivers. So it's likely he'll be called upon in some capacity on Sunday, possibly in the red zone. "Look for the team to try and take advantage of his size and ability," Wyatt wrote.

4. Jurrell Casey was their best player a year ago.
According to Pro Football Focus, Casey was the Titans' best player a year ago. He received a rating of 30.4, slightly higher than linebacker Derrick Morgan. The two were the only Titans on either side of the ball to earn a rating of 20 or higher. Casey was PFF's No. 7 defensive end last season last season and the No. 3 pass-rusher in the league at his position.  He's currently listed as a defensive tackle on the Titans' website.

*5. Dick LeBeau wants to pressure the quarterback. *
LeBeau, who took over as the Titans' Defensive Coordinator this season, said that, regardless of who he's playing, he likes to put pressure on the opponents' quarterbacks. "I always think more pressure is better than less," LeBeau said. "You're talking to a pressure coach."

Tennessee Titans' Starters

Photos of the Titans' starters as listed on the team's depth chart from TitansOnline.com

QB Marcus Mariota
1 / 26
WR Harry Douglas
2 / 26
RB Bishop Sankey
3 / 26
TE Delanie Walker
4 / 26
LT Taylor Lewan
5 / 26
LG Byron Bell
6 / 26
C Brian Schwenke
7 / 26
RG Chance Warmack
8 / 26
RT Jeremiah Poutasi
9 / 26
TE Anthony Fasano
10 / 26
WR Kendall Wright
11 / 26
DE DaQuan Jones
12 / 26
NT Sammie Hill
13 / 26
DT Jurrell Casey
14 / 26
OLB Derrick Morgan
15 / 26
ILB Zach Brown
16 / 26
ILB Avery Williamson
17 / 26
OLB Brian Orakpo
18 / 26
CB Perrish Cox
19 / 26
FS Michael Griffin
20 / 26
SS Da'Norris Searcy
21 / 26
CB Jason McCourty
22 / 26
K Ryan Succop
23 / 26
P/H Brett Kern
24 / 26
PR/KR Dexter McCluster
25 / 26
LS Beau Brinkley
26 / 26
Advertising