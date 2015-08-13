Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Things to Know from Camp, August 13

A few things to know from the Bucs' training camp practice on Thursday.

Aug 13, 2015 at 01:47 PM
813evans-story.jpg

1. Weather forced the Bucs to shuffle their schedule.
The storm clouds rolled into Tampa just as the Bucs were taking the field for their 2:30 practice, and about 25 minutes in the lightning warning went off and the team had to retreat indoors. Practice was initially re-scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg but the storm passed and the Bucs took the field at One Buccaneer Place around 6 for practice.

2. Jameis Winston began to prepare for his first NFL opponent.
The Bucs began officially game-planning on Thursday for their game against the Vikings. It marks the first time that Winston and the Bucs rookies have prepared for an NFL game. The team will depart for Minnesota on Friday before taking the field against the Vikings at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

3. Mike Evans had the play of the day.
Evans had, undoubtedly, the best play during Thursday's practice. Players were just in helmets and jerseys on Thursday and it was a lighter practice, but that didn't stop Evans from pulling in an impressive one-handed catch during seven-on-seven drills. 

4. Defensive backs played well.
The Bucs' defenders got their hands on a few passes during seven-on-seven and 11-on-11 drills and a few players came down with interceptions. Kimario McFadden had an impressive diving pick late in practice while Isaiah Frey, Bruce Carter and Chris Hackett intercepted passes earlier in the workout.

5. Evan Smith has hands.
Somehow, Smith found his way into a wide receiver drill and running a fly route. He hauled in the pass, lined up again but before he could get another rep in, the whistle blew for players to move to the next drill.

