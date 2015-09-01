Tampa Bay Buccaneers

This Day in Bucs History, Sept. 1

Throughout the 2015 season, Buccaneers.com will present "This Day in Buccaneers History," highlighting some of the most memorable moments during four decades of franchise existence.

Sep 01, 2015 at 12:01 AM
helmet-article-6
Buccaneers.com
91onthisday-story.jpg

These trips down Memory Lane are presented by Bucpower.com and its long-time editor, Paul Stewart, founder of the robust team fan club Bucs UK. *Bucpower.com features an extensive database of information on Buccaneer players, games and seasons, dating back to the inaugural 1976 campaign.

September 1, 1979:Tampa Bay defeats Detroit, 31-16

*The first Tampa Bay division-winning team began its road towards success with a dominating home victory over the Lions, a game that featured one of the most memorable touchdown passes in franchise history.
LB Dewey Selmon returned a fumble 29 yards to give the Bucs an early 10-0 lead followed by a pair of touchdowns, first from RB Ricky Bell on the ground and then QB Doug Williams to TE Jimmie Giles through the air as the home side built a 24-7 half-time lead.

Williams then threw a second touchdown pass from the seat of his pants having slipped dropping back from center but still having enough arm strength to hit TE Jim Obradovich from two yards out.   RB Jerry Eckwood led the ground game with 121 yards as the Bucs piled up 219 total rushing yards.

Statistical highlights from the game:

  • Rushing: Eckwood 20-121, Bell 13-53, J.Davis 6-26, Williams 2-16, Berns 4-9., Ragsdale 3-4.
  • Passing: Williams 16-4-99-0-2, Rae 4-1-12-0-0.
  • Receiving: Giles 3-97, Berns 1-12, Obradovich 1-2. For more info on this game click HERE.*
    *
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Falcons Run Game Shows Life Under Arthur Smith

Scouting Report: The new Atlanta backfield duo of Mike Davis and Cordarrelle Patterson gave Atlanta a handful of big plays in the season opener...Plus, other key players and strengths and weaknesses for the Bucs' Week Two opponent
news

2021 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 2

The Buccaneers remain top two across the media landscape headed into their Week 2 divisional matchup.
news

Injury Updates & Why Mike Evans' Lack of Week One Production is No Big Deal| Carmen Catches Up

The Buccaneers incurred two significant injuries in their season opener and Head Coach Bruce Arians has more on the timelines for each. 
news

Bucs Protect CB Herb Miller, Three Others on Practice Squad

The Buccaneers will once again use all four of their practice squad protection options in Week Two, this time putting that designation on K Jose Borregales, CB Herb Miller, T Brandon Walton and TE Deon Yelder
Advertising