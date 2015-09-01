This Day in Bucs History, Sept. 1

These trips down Memory Lane are presented by Bucpower.com and its long-time editor, Paul Stewart, founder of the robust team fan club Bucs UK. *Bucpower.com features an extensive database of information on Buccaneer players, games and seasons, dating back to the inaugural 1976 campaign.

September 1, 1979:Tampa Bay defeats Detroit, 31-16

*The first Tampa Bay division-winning team began its road towards success with a dominating home victory over the Lions, a game that featured one of the most memorable touchdown passes in franchise history.

LB Dewey Selmon returned a fumble 29 yards to give the Bucs an early 10-0 lead followed by a pair of touchdowns, first from RB Ricky Bell on the ground and then QB Doug Williams to TE Jimmie Giles through the air as the home side built a 24-7 half-time lead.

Williams then threw a second touchdown pass from the seat of his pants having slipped dropping back from center but still having enough arm strength to hit TE Jim Obradovich from two yards out. RB Jerry Eckwood led the ground game with 121 yards as the Bucs piled up 219 total rushing yards.

Statistical highlights from the game: