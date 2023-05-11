Three Quarterbacks Among Rookie Minicamp Tyrout Players

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' rookie minicamp has commenced, and included in the action are 27 players who hope to extend their stay at team headquarters beyond the weekend.
In order to flesh out the roster for the three-day camp beyond the several dozen 2023 draft picks and undrafted free agent signees, and get a close-up look at some intriguing rookie and first-year prospects who remain unsigned, the Buccaneers invited those 27 additional players to take part on tryout contracts. That includes a trio of quarterbacks, which was of particular necessity given that the Bucs have no rookie or first-year passers on the roster.
These are the 27 players participating in the Bucs' rookie minicamp on tryout contracts:
TE James Bostic, Ohio
ILB Dwayne Boyles, South Florida
DL C.J. Brewer, Coastal Carolina
DL Sam Burt, Kansas
WR Kesean Carter, Houston
WR Emmanuel Daigbe, Portland State
K Skyler Davis, Elon
C Eric Douglas, South Carolina
LB Dillon Doyle, Baylor
NT Ami Finau, Baylor
TE Kemore Gamble, Central Florida
RB Ikechukwu Irabor, Union College (NY)
WR Deshun Kitchings, Newberry (SC)
WR David Moore, East Central (OK)
LB Kaleb Oliver, Western Kentucky
G Dylan O'Quinn, Cincinnati
DL Jaxon Player, Baylor
S Hunter Reynolds, Utah State
RB Mekhi Sargent, Iowa
QB Lindsey Scott, Incarnate Word
WR Jerreth Sterns, Western Kentucky
C Chris Toth, Aurora
QB Kyle Vantrease, Georgia Southern
P Andy Vujnovich, Wisconsin
OLB Markees Watts, Charlotte
S Kedrick Whitehead, Delaware
QB Kaylan Wiggins, Southeastern (FL)
It is not uncommon for several tryout players to earn spots on the 90-man roster in the days following the conclusion of the minicamp. Last year, for instance, the Buccaneers signed tryout players defensive lineman Mike Greene, tight end J.J. Howland and wide receiver Kameron Brown, and Greene remains on the roster this year. Tight end Cam Brate and wide receiver Adam Humphries, both of whom went on to have very productive stints with the Buccaneers, began their NFL journeys as tryout players.