Three Quarterbacks Among Rookie Minicamp Tyrout Players

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' rookie minicamp has commenced, and included in the action are 27 players who hope to extend their stay at team headquarters beyond the weekend.

In order to flesh out the roster for the three-day camp beyond the several dozen 2023 draft picks and undrafted free agent signees, and get a close-up look at some intriguing rookie and first-year prospects who remain unsigned, the Buccaneers invited those 27 additional players to take part on tryout contracts. That includes a trio of quarterbacks, which was of particular necessity given that the Bucs have no rookie or first-year passers on the roster.

These are the 27 players participating in the Bucs' rookie minicamp on tryout contracts:

TE James Bostic, Ohio

ILB Dwayne Boyles, South Florida

DL C.J. Brewer, Coastal Carolina

DL Sam Burt, Kansas

WR Kesean Carter, Houston

WR Emmanuel Daigbe, Portland State

K Skyler Davis, Elon

C Eric Douglas, South Carolina

LB Dillon Doyle, Baylor

NT Ami Finau, Baylor

TE Kemore Gamble, Central Florida

RB Ikechukwu Irabor, Union College (NY)

WR Deshun Kitchings, Newberry (SC)

WR David Moore, East Central (OK)

LB Kaleb Oliver, Western Kentucky

G Dylan O'Quinn, Cincinnati

DL Jaxon Player, Baylor

S Hunter Reynolds, Utah State

RB Mekhi Sargent, Iowa

QB Lindsey Scott, Incarnate Word

WR Jerreth Sterns, Western Kentucky

C Chris Toth, Aurora

QB Kyle Vantrease, Georgia Southern

P Andy Vujnovich, Wisconsin

OLB Markees Watts, Charlotte

S Kedrick Whitehead, Delaware

QB Kaylan Wiggins, Southeastern (FL)