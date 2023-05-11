Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Three Quarterbacks Among Rookie Minicamp Tyrout Players

The Bucs invited 27 rookie and first-year players to take part in this weekend's minicamp, including quarterbacks Lindsey Scott (Incarnate Word), Kyle Vantrease (Georgia Southern) and Kaylan Wiggins (Southeastern)

May 11, 2023 at 07:58 PM
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' rookie minicamp has commenced, and included in the action are 27 players who hope to extend their stay at team headquarters beyond the weekend.

In order to flesh out the roster for the three-day camp beyond the several dozen 2023 draft picks and undrafted free agent signees, and get a close-up look at some intriguing rookie and first-year prospects who remain unsigned, the Buccaneers invited those 27 additional players to take part on tryout contracts. That includes a trio of quarterbacks, which was of particular necessity given that the Bucs have no rookie or first-year passers on the roster.

These are the 27 players participating in the Bucs' rookie minicamp on tryout contracts:

TE James Bostic, Ohio

ILB Dwayne Boyles, South Florida

DL C.J. Brewer, Coastal Carolina

DL Sam Burt, Kansas

WR Kesean Carter, Houston

WR Emmanuel Daigbe, Portland State

K Skyler Davis, Elon

C Eric Douglas, South Carolina

LB Dillon Doyle, Baylor

NT Ami Finau, Baylor

TE Kemore Gamble, Central Florida

RB Ikechukwu Irabor, Union College (NY)

WR Deshun Kitchings, Newberry (SC)

WR David Moore, East Central (OK)

LB Kaleb Oliver, Western Kentucky

G Dylan O'Quinn, Cincinnati

DL Jaxon Player, Baylor

S Hunter Reynolds, Utah State

RB Mekhi Sargent, Iowa

QB Lindsey Scott, Incarnate Word

WR Jerreth Sterns, Western Kentucky

C Chris Toth, Aurora

QB Kyle Vantrease, Georgia Southern

P Andy Vujnovich, Wisconsin

OLB Markees Watts, Charlotte

S Kedrick Whitehead, Delaware

QB Kaylan Wiggins, Southeastern (FL)

It is not uncommon for several tryout players to earn spots on the 90-man roster in the days following the conclusion of the minicamp. Last year, for instance, the Buccaneers signed tryout players defensive lineman Mike Greene, tight end J.J. Howland and wide receiver Kameron Brown, and Greene remains on the roster this year. Tight end Cam Brate and wide receiver Adam Humphries, both of whom went on to have very productive stints with the Buccaneers, began their NFL journeys as tryout players.

