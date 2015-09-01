Tim Jennings Visiting Buccaneers

The Buccaneers are confirming that cornerback Tim Jennings is visiting with the team on Tuesday. He was released by the Bears on Sunday.
Jennings played for Buccaneers Head Coach Lovie Smith for three seasons in Chicago, from 2010 to 2012. In 2012, Jennings intercepted nine passes and was named to his first of two Pro Bowls.
Throughout his nine-year career, Jennings has started 95 games. He's intercepted 20 passes, three of which were returned for touchdowns, and recorded 383 tackles.
During training camp, Alterraun Verner and Johnthan Banks have worked as the Bucs' starting cornerbacks while Leonard Johnson, Isaiah Frey and Sterling Moore split time working in the slot. Johnson left the Bucs' second preseason game with an ankle injury and did not play on Saturday against the Browns.