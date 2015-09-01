Tim Jennings Visiting Buccaneers

The Buccaneers are confirming that cornerback Tim Jennings is visiting with the team on Tuesday. He was released by the Bears on Sunday.

Jennings played for Buccaneers Head Coach Lovie Smith for three seasons in Chicago, from 2010 to 2012. In 2012, Jennings intercepted nine passes and was named to his first of two Pro Bowls.

Throughout his nine-year career, Jennings has started 95 games. He's intercepted 20 passes, three of which were returned for touchdowns, and recorded 383 tackles.