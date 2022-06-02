Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers Come Out on Top of 'The Match'

Rodgers was focused from the start, leading him and Brady to a consecutive birdie-birdie to begin 2-up on their opponents. Conversely, Mahomes then cut the deficit to 1-up on No. 3 and at No. 5, Mahomes and Allen tied the match. Mahomes then celebrated by opening a can of beer, which turned into four as the competition heated up.

Mahomes drained a birdie putt at No. 8 to give him and Allen their first lead at 1-up in the event. At No. 9, Rodgers drained a putt, but Mahomes answered with his own to sustain the lead. Brady tied the match at No. 10 with around a five-foot putt to ramp up the stakes.