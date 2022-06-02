Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers Come Out on Top of 'The Match'

In the golf outing on TNT at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, it was the old versus the young in a square-off between Tom Brady and Packers' Aaron Rodgers against Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and Bills' Josh Allen. The stage was set with two legendary quarterbacks and two prodigies at the position hitting the green in "The Match."
As the broadcasters painted the scene, it was the old geezers against the NFL's young guns. In the 12th and final hole, Rodgers nailed a clutch birdie putt to spearhead the victory over Allen and Mahomes 1-up.
"Tom and I with about four holes to go, things got pretty serious. We buckled down a bit."
All four premier quarterbacks were mic'd up during the showdown and exchanged friendly trash talk throughout the match. Most notably, Allen brought a golf ball featuring Brady's photo from the 2000 NFL scouting combine. To counter, Brady brought a ball displaying the Lombardi Trophy and asked Allen, "have you ever seen one of these?" Well played by Brady as the duo came out with a win.
Rodgers was focused from the start, leading him and Brady to a consecutive birdie-birdie to begin 2-up on their opponents. Conversely, Mahomes then cut the deficit to 1-up on No. 3 and at No. 5, Mahomes and Allen tied the match. Mahomes then celebrated by opening a can of beer, which turned into four as the competition heated up.
Mahomes drained a birdie putt at No. 8 to give him and Allen their first lead at 1-up in the event. At No. 9, Rodgers drained a putt, but Mahomes answered with his own to sustain the lead. Brady tied the match at No. 10 with around a five-foot putt to ramp up the stakes.
Brady missed a birdie putt at No. 11 and the two teams went into the final hole in Las Vegas. Allen barely missed a putt (think index card game) and then Rodgers came in with his grand theatrics, much like his game-winning drives on the gridiron. Rodgers rolled in the winning birdie putt with the perfect spin. Before the match, Brady had expressed both he and Rodgers had created a beneficial system for both. Clearly, the approach worked like a charm. The contributing factor appeared to be, mental intimidation.