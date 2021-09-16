Tom Brady: Falcons Will Make Bucs 'Earn Every Yard'

Atlanta hasn't finished out of the top 10 in passing offense for a solid decade and Ryan has a talented group of pass-catchers around him, including Calvin Ridley, Russell Gage and dynamic rookie tight end Kyle Pitts. Even though the Buccaneers swept the series with Atlanta last year, Ryan completed 67.7% of his passes in those two games, averaging 310.5 yards per game, throwing five touchdown passes against zero interceptions and compiling a passer rating of 104.3.

Atlanta's defense, however, finished last against pass in 2020 and opened 2021 by allowing 264 passing yards to Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts, who was making just his fifth career start. But Brady sees a defense that will likely produce much better numbers this season.

"They have a new scheme with Arthur but they have a lot of talented players and I think they use their players really well," he said. "Even last week's game, I know they lost but they had a lot of opportunities on defense to make a lot of plays. Jalen Hurts got out of a bunch of them and did a really good job. It's a very good defense and they're going to make us earn every yard."

Of course, Brady has every reason to be confident in his group, as well. They've already tied an NFL record by winning eight straight games while scoring at least 30 points in each contest; the other two times that was accomplished was by a Patriots team that had Tom Brady as its quarterback. Brady has also thrown at least two touchdown passes in 12 straight games, doubling the previous Buccaneers record and tripling the next longest active streak in the NFL.

The eight straight wins with 30-plus points started in the aforementioned Week 15 comeback in Atlanta. After being shut out in the first half, the Bucs regrouped in the locker room at halftime and then switched into attack mode to roar all the way back for the. They haven't switched that flip back off since.

"That was a really important moment for us," said Brady. "I think [Jason Pierre-Paul] was kind of the real leader as he came into the locker room. We obviously weren't doing what we were capable of doing and we needed a big wake-up call and we got it. I think we learned a lot from it. We were much better the last bunch of games and I think it was thinking about last game we have to start fast and we have to finish strong and we have to play well all four quarters. It will be nice to see what it looks like if we do that. Playing a four-quarter game is going to be very important. It's a good week to do it."

Brady threw for 789 yards and six touchdowns with just one interception in those two late games against the Falcons last year. That was in keeping with his history with Atlanta. In those eight games he has racked up 337.1 yards per outing, 19 touchdowns and three interceptions, putting up a passer rating of 111.6. In Atlanta's 56-season franchise history, no quarterback has won more games against them without a loss than Brady.

Brady helped beat the Cowboys in Week One with his 49th career fourth-quarter game-winning drive and he threw for 379 yards and four touchdowns. It was a good start for an offense that expects to be better early in the season than it was last year, when the new quarterback was still trying to absorb the offense. It wasn't good enough for Brady's liking, however, and he knows the Bucs need to play better in Week Two to stay in the win column against another strong opponent.