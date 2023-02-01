A Compilation of Tom Brady's Career Stats and Accolades 

Tom Brady has officially retired, announcing he is done "for good" from football, ending a prolific 23-year career in the NFL that will never be replicated. The former sixth-round pick's illustrious career featuring nearly every accolade plausible, cements his role as the greatest to have ever played the position. His impact on the game of football and anthology cannot be defined by mere statistics. Brady's tenure in the NFL can more accurately be described as art manifested into reality on the gridiron. If you broke his career up into parts – he would still have a case for immortalization in Canton for every decade he's been in the league. The obsession. The drive. The will. The hunger. The mastery of throws – all combine to form the anomaly that is Tom Brady.

Brady is a seven-time Super Bowl winner who ends his career as the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards (89,214), and touchdown passes (649). The three-time league MVP passed for 4,694 yards – third most in the NFL – and 25 touchdowns in 2022, his third year with the Buccaneers.

From 2000-2011, Brady went 140-41, passed for 45,264 yards, threw 338 touchdown passes, won 16 playoff games, three of which were Super Bowls. From 2012-2021, he went 138-44, passed for 52,305 yards, threw 372 touchdowns, won 19 playoff games, four of which were Super Bowls.

This is a guy who in his 23 NFL seasons has been selected to the Pro Bowl a record-15 times. He's a three-time 1st-Team All-Pro selected, three-time AP MVP and a seven-time Super Bowl Champion, which is not only the most of any player, but it's also more than any franchise.

Tom Brady ranks first all-time in:

Wins: 251

Pro Bowls: 15

Super Bowl MVP Awards: 5

Completions: 7,753

Attempts: 12,050

Passing Yards: 89,214

Passing Touchdowns: 649

In the postseason, he leads in:

Appearances (season): 20

Games Started: 48

Wins: 35

Super Bowl Appearances: 10

Super Bowl Wins: 7

Completions: 1,200

Passing Yards: 13,400

Passing Touchdowns: 88

Game-Winning Drives: 14

Fourth-Quarter Comebacks: 9

