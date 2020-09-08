Tom Brady, Devin White Among Bucs' 2020 Team Captains

David is the longest-tenured player on the Bucs' roster, having joined the team as a second-round draft pick in 2012, and he is also its longest-running captain. This is the seventh straight season that David's teammates have chosen him to have a "C" on his jersey, and as he points out, that means a lot of different players have seen him as one of the team's main leaders.

"It's real big, man, it's really special to be voted captain seven years straight," said David. "And then to be voted by different guys every year, that just shows that I have the respect from my peers and I'm doing what I'm supposed to do, leading them the way I'm supposed to lead them and playing the way I'm supposed to play. I really thank those guys for voting me as a captain, and every time I put that 'C' on my chest I wear it with honor, I wear it with pride."

Though he is entering his second NFL season, the 22-year-old White is still the third-youngest player on the Bucs' roster. Despite his youth, he has rapidly emerged as a very vocal leader on the field and in the locker room. He is a Buccaneers captain for the first time but David isn't surprised that his running mate in the middle of the defense was chosen so early in his career.

"You've seen it coming already," said David of the fifth-overall pick in the 2019 draft. "As soon as he walked in the building, you knew he was going to be one of those guys that people could follow. And it's showing. He's one of those guys who always has a motor. He's constantly talking and trying to get better, constantly doing things to get better and constantly doing things to try to help this team. Him being voted captain shows that he was one of those guys, once he walked in the building he had that aura about him that he could be one of the leaders on this football team, and today we made that official."