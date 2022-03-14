Tom Brady is Back! Join the Wait List for 2022 Season Tickets

Buccaneers fans wishing to see Tom Brady take on a long list of Super Bowl contenders in 2022 can now join the waiting list to purchase season passes for the upcoming season by clicking HERE. The Buccaneers are currently in the process of completing the 2021 renewal process. Once this is finished, the team will begin selling 2022 passes to those on the waiting list (based on availability).

Those on the waiting list will receive further details on how to purchase soon.

The defending NFC South champions host an incredible schedule featuring a rematch of Super Bowl LV against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, and both teams that faced off in Super Bowl LVI, the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. The schedule also includes Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks, as well as all three heated NFC South rivals.