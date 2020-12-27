Tom Brady is Perfect & Mike Evans Closes In

Gronkowski caught a 33-yard touchdown pass from Brady to finish the first drive of the game, then snared a 25-yard scoring pass from Gabbert on Tampa Bay's first play of the second half. He now has seven touchdowns on the season to rank second on the team to Evans. It was Gronkowski's first multi-touchdown game as a Buccaneer but far from the first of his career. In fact, only two tight ends have more of those than Gronkowski in league history.

Most Multi-Touchdown Games, Tight Ends, NFL History

1. Antonio Gates (Chargers)…21

2. Tony Gonzalez (Chiefs/Falcons)…18

3. Rob Gronkowski (Patriots/Buccaneers)…17

4. Jimmy Graham (Saints/Seahawks/Packers/Bears)…16

5. Five players tied with…9

Gronkowski now has 86 touchdown catches in the regular season in his career. When you add in his excellent playoff production, he has 98 scoring grabs, the 12th-most in league history.

With Antonio Brown and Chris Godwin also catching touchdown passes, the Buccaneers recorded six TD completions in a single game for the first time in team history. The Bucs' seven total touchdowns tied a team single-game record. It had been accomplished twice before, including last year in the 55-40 win over the Los Angeles Rams, but that contest included a defensive touchdown. The only other time that Tampa Bay has scored seven offensive touchdowns in one game was Sept. 13, 1987 in a 48-10 win over Atlanta.

That touchdown mark was just one of many ways that Saturday's game ranked among the most prolific offensively in team annals. For instance, the team's 588 net yards of offense are the most it has ever recorded.