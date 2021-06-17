Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes to Grace Madden 22 Cover

It's not a first for ﻿Tom Brady﻿, but it is a first for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On Thursday, EA Sports announced that the cover for its upcoming Madden 22 release will feature Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Brady and Mahomes met in Super Bowl LV in what was billed as a matchup of the G.O.A.T. and his heir apparent, with the Buccaneers winning, 31-9.

For more than two decades, the iconic Madden cover has featured some of the NFL's greatest players, including Brady on Madden 18. Mahomes was featured on Madden 20, as well, but this is the first time since 2010 (Arizona's Larry Fitzgerald and Pittsburgh's Troy Polamalu) that the cover will be shared by two players.

This marks the first time that a player in a Buccaneers uniform will be on the Madden cover. Three current Tampa Bay players have been on the cover before: Brady, wide receiver Antonio Brown (2019) and tight end Rob Gronkowski (2017).

Other previous NFL stars to share this unique honor include Barry Sanders, Brett Favre, Drew Brees and Calvin Johnson.