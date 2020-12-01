Tight Windows | A Next Gen Look at Chiefs-Bucs

Conversely, Patrick Mahomes had four of his five primary wideouts and tight ends exceed the average. Sammy Watkins had an average separation of 5.02 yards, while Demarcus Robinson's average was 4.32 yards of separation.

NFL Next Gen Stats does not apply this statistic to running backs, but Brady did have a wide-open target on his first touchdown pass, which went to Ronald Jones. Jones had 7.9 yards of separation from the nearest Chiefs defender, which allowed him to get to the sideline and elude two would-be tacklers for a 37-yard touchdown.

Next Gen Stats did not give Jones much of a chance to take the catch all the way to the end zone, most likely because the second Chiefs defender had a very good chance to get the Bucs' back out of bounds. But Jones hurdled over the attempted leg tackle and then was able to barely keep both feet in bounds to continue for the last 19 yards. Next Gen Stats gave Jones a 0.8% chance of scoring on the play and called it the fourth-most improbable touchdown in the NFL this season on a play that was run in the opponent's territory.