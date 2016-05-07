Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tony Dungy Visits Rookie Mini-Camp

Hall of Fame Head Coach Tony Dungy stopped by the Buccaneers' rookie mini-camp practice on Friday.

May 07, 2016 at 03:58 AM

2016 Hall of Fame inductee Coach Tony Dungy with some encouraging words at Day One of #Bucs rookie mini-camp! pic.twitter.com/ueeCgPWJ19 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@TBBuccaneers) May 6, 2016


The Buccaneers had a special guest at their rookie mini-camp practice on Friday. Former Tampa Bay Coach and 2016 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Tony Dungy stopped by the Bucs' first mini-camp practice with two of his sons and spent the afternoon watching the Bucs' rookies work.

Dungy had a vested interest in Friday's practice, though. He was in attendance to see one player in particular: linebacker Tyson Coleman, who signed with the Buccaneers as undrafted free agent following the draft. Coleman played college football with Dungy's son, Eric, at the University of Oregon.

Dungy also met with a few old friends, including Buccaneers.com Senior Writer and Editor Scott Smith. The two worked together throughout the duration of Dungy's tenure in Tampa Bay.


This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

