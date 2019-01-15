Top Receiving Yard Performances in Franchise History | Top 10 Tuesday

Galloway caught 248 receptions for a total of 3,912 yards during his five years with the Bucs. He had his fair share of touchdowns, too, with 28 in that span. He averaged 80.4 yards per game in 2005 while with the Buccaneers, which ranked seventh in the league that year. His single-season total in 2005 also ranked seventh, when he tallied 1,287 for the year.