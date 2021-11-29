Top Three Takeaways from Buccaneers vs. Colts

3. The defense made up for the dilapidated secondary with their takeaways and stout run defense.

This cannot be overstated: the Colts had come into the game as the top-ranked team in turnover margin. They hadn't turned the ball over in three-straight games. Wentz had thrown just four picks all year. In the span of 60 minutes, that all changed.

Indianapolis ended up -3 on the day, bringing down their season margin to +12 from +15. Wentz now has six interceptions on his record as a Colt. The five total takeaways were the most by far that Indy has seen this season. Their previous high was three. It afforded the Bucs' offense more chances to put points on the board – and I just detailed how they took advantage of that especially in the second half.

The effort wasn't perfect on the Bucs' part, though. The Colts still managed a splash 62-yard touchdown and did put 31 points on the board. But only seven of those points came in the second half – after the Bucs figured out how to deal with another starting corner going down and after Devin White had come back in the game after missing more of the first half with injury.

Outside linebacker Shaq Barrett said Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles detailed the plays in which the defense had gone wrong at halftime and told them where they'd be if they just hadn't let them up. It made them determined to come out in the second half and be better and more aggressive. They ended up blitzing Wentz on 52.9% of dropbacks in the third quarter after blitzing him just on 28.9% in the first and 10% in the second.

Believe it or not, the Bucs blitzed their second-lowest percentage this season against the Colts, but it worked. They rushed four or less on 72.3% of Wentz's dropbacks on Sunday overall, nabbing two of their three sacks in those situations. One of those sacks resulted in a turnover. So, the pass rush was effective even when it wasn't sending more than four guys. If you looked closely, the rushers were hardly ever the same. The Bucs pulled out some very exotic looking fronts, including more appearances by outside linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka on the interior of the defensive line, often in Ndamukong Suh's usual spots. Suh, in turn, lined up wide. There were also instances of multiple outside linebackers to one side, forcing the Colts' O-line into a state of near constant decision on who to block.

It helped mitigate the Colts' run game, too, which may have been more the purpose of not running a passing blitz-heavy gameplan. It's worth noting that the NFL's Next Gen Stats don't only account for the number of rushers on dropbacks and run blitzes are a thing, after all. Tampa Bay limited the league's leading rusher to just 97 total yards from scrimmage, snapping his eight-game streak of over 100 scrimmage yards and at least one touchdown. Most of his yards didn't even come until the fourth quarter, either. The game before, against the Buffalo Bills, Taylor had 204 yards from scrimmage with a whopping five touchdowns, for reference.

It forced Wentz to do more work than he had to in any of Indy's last three wins. Wentz attempted 44 passes on Sunday and this season, the Colts are now 0-4 when he attempts 35 or more. That was exactly what the Bucs had set out to do – and they did it.

Coming into the game, the two teams matched up well with the Bucs' top-ranked rushing defense and the Colts' fourth-ranked rushing offense and the league's top back at their disposal but like Bruce Arians said after the game…