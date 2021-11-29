Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Top Three Takeaways from Buccaneers vs. Colts

The Buccaneers put together another complementary team win - this time on the road in a hostile environment against a red-hot Colts team - and that may be the most encouraging thing of all.

Nov 29, 2021 at 05:23 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

TAWk12

1. The Bucs can find a way to win.

No, it wasn't pretty. But it was almost better that way. It wasn't that the Buccaneers went on the road to face a red-hot team toting a league MVP candidate and sailed to a win. It was that they came out with a win despite those things and more stacked against them.

The in-game injuries alone would have been enough of a challenge. The Bucs lost Aaron Stinnie, already in for starting left guard Ali Marpet, cornerback Jamel Dean and inside linebacker Devin White all within a couple drives in the first half. Stinnie and Dean wouldn't come back in and the Bucs were left adjusting on the fly. You'll forgive them then if the first half wasn't what you expected it to be.

But the second half was.

Head Coach Bruce Arians called it one of the best halves the Bucs have had all year. They allowed the Colts just one score and took the ball away three more times after nabbing two takeaways in the first half on defense. Offensively, they maintained a balanced attack but added more production – scoring three touchdowns and a field goal in the second half, including a trip to the end zone on a drive that began with the score tied and just 3:29 left in the game, which ended up making the difference. And even when the ensuing kickoff was returned 71 yards with 20 seconds still left on the clock for Indy to work with, the defense clamped down yet again and recorded a game-sealing interception to preserve the win.

Credit the Colts too, who did some good things against the Bucs to try and stop them. Quarterback Tom Brady had just 226 yards and a touchdown through the air – but his lack of passing was made up for in the run game. The Bucs had more first downs rushing than they did passing in Sunday's win and four of their five touchdowns came on the ground. Indy took away wide receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans' impact but that only made room for tight end Rob Gronkowski to record his highest receiving total of the year, catching seven of 10 targets for 123 yards and a 17.6 yards per reception average. Yeah, side note, can we PLEASE talk about Gronk a little more?

After his first two targets in the very beginning of the game went incomplete, Gronk only missed one other ball thrown his way the whole rest of the game. He provided a stable and productive weapon for Brady that is near impossible for one defender to stop. And reinforced how multidimensional this Bucs' offense truly is and gave the Bucs an extra blocking weapon to help with that ground game effort.

Against a good team, with a good plan and dealing with injuries in a hostile environment – the Bucs still prevailed. This has to be the most encouraging win of the season, even if it wasn't the most convincing.

2. Balanced offense for the Bucs means production.

Yeah, you read the above stat about the rushing and passing splits right. The Buccaneers had more first downs by rushing than passing. Of the 28 total first downs Tampa Bay's offense gained, 13 were on the ground and 11 were through the air. Four more came by penalty. It meant a total of 142 yards rushing with an additional 217 yards passing for a total offensive gain of 329 yards on the day.

That was actually less than the Colts' 392 total yards, even with the Bucs' defense taking the ball out of the Colts' hands five times. Tampa Bay even lost the time of possession battle (by two seconds, for the record) but those usual indicators didn't end up mattering and I think that's what happens when not only do all three phases of the ball play complementary to each other, but different aspects of the same phase of the ball complement each other as well.

This is also more likely with a quarterback who is the ultimate team guy and couldn't care less about his individual stats, even if you do have him on your fantasy roster. Brady fed the ball to Fournette all day – and gladly. It gave Fournette 131 total yards from scrimmage on the day as if to say he was the running back we should have been talking about all along this week – and not that other guy on the Colts.

I'd be remiss to not mention the part the Bucs' offensive line played in that, as well. Even with a utility lineman that has no designated position plugged in on the line. With backup guard Aaron Stinnie suffering a knee injury early in the game, it was up to Nick Leverett to come in and play up to the standards of a line that coming into the game had allowed the least amount of sacks of any team this year. And he did it. Not only that, but he blocked for a 142-yard rushing performance.

Running the ball more takes time off the clock and also keeps a defense guessing - that's what it comes down to. And with the Bucs' personnel, there's a lot to guess. All five of the Bucs' touchdowns came from running backs – who would have guessed that coming into the game? Certainly not Indianapolis.

Buccaneers vs. Colts Week 12 | Top Images 

View the top photos of Tampa Bay's Week 12 matchup vs. the Indianapolis Colts.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Senior Offensive Assistant Tom Moore of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Senior Offensive Assistant Tom Moore of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers plays catch with fans before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers plays catch with fans before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Long Snapper Zach Triner #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Long Snapper Zach Triner #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 and Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 and Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Running Back Giovani Bernard #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Running Back Giovani Bernard #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 and Inside Linebacker Grant Stuard #48 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 and Inside Linebacker Grant Stuard #48 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Cornerback Dee Delaney #30, Cornerback Ross Cockrell #43, Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Cornerback Pierre Desir #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Cornerback Dee Delaney #30, Cornerback Ross Cockrell #43, Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Cornerback Pierre Desir #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Cam Gill #49 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Cam Gill #49 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Cam Gill #49 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Cam Gill #49 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7, Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13, Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7, Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13, Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 and Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers take the field before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers take the field before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78, Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76, Tight End Cameron Brate #84 and Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
48 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78, Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76, Tight End Cameron Brate #84 and Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
50 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
52 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
53 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
55 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Guard Alex Cappa #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
56 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Guard Alex Cappa #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers recovers a fumble during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
57 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers recovers a fumble during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a turnover with teammates during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a turnover with teammates during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a turnover with teammates during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
59 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a turnover with teammates during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9, Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54, and Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
60 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9, Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54, and Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
62 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 and Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
63 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 and Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
64 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
65 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
66 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
67 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers breaks up a pass during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
68 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers breaks up a pass during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
69 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
70 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
71 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
72 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
73 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
74 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
75 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
76 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - General Manager Jason Licht during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
77 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - General Manager Jason Licht during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 and Cornerback Pierre Desir #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
78 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Tight End O.J. Howard #80 and Cornerback Pierre Desir #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
79 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
80 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers recovers a fumble during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
81 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers recovers a fumble during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
82 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a turnover with teammates during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
83 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a turnover with teammates during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Grant Stuard #48, Safety Mike Edwards #32, and Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31, and Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a turnover during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
84 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Grant Stuard #48, Safety Mike Edwards #32, and Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31, and Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a turnover during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Grant Stuard #48, Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31, and Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a turnover during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
85 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Grant Stuard #48, Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31, and Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a turnover during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
86 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
87 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
88 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
89 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
90 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
91 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
92 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 and Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
93 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 and Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 and Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
94 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 and Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
95 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
96 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
97 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
98 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
99 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Grant Stuard #48 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
100 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Grant Stuard #48 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
101 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
102 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
103 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
104 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
105 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
106 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
107 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
108 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
109 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
110 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
111 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
112 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
113 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
114 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
115 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12, Center Ryan Jensen #66 and Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
116 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12, Center Ryan Jensen #66 and Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
117 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
118 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
119 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
120 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
121 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
122 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
123 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
124 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
125 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
126 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
127 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
128 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
129 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
130 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7, Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Guard Alex Cappa #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
131 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7, Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Guard Alex Cappa #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
132 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
133 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
134 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
135 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
136 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
137 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
138 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 and Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
139 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 and Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
140 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
141 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 and Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
142 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 and Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 and Guard Alex Cappa #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
143 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 and Guard Alex Cappa #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
144 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
145 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 and Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
146 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 and Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with teammates during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
147 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with teammates during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 and Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
148 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 and Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a fumble recovery during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
149 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a fumble recovery during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
150 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Punter Bradley Pinion #8 and Kicker Ryan Succop #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a field goal during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
151 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Punter Bradley Pinion #8 and Kicker Ryan Succop #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a field goal during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
152 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
153 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
154 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
155 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
156 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
157 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 and Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate the game-winning touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
158 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 and Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate the game-winning touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
159 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
160 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates the game-winning touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
161 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates the game-winning touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates the game-winning touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
162 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates the game-winning touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23, Cornerback Pierre Desir #29, Cornerback Dee Delaney #30, and Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a turnover after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
163 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23, Cornerback Pierre Desir #29, Cornerback Dee Delaney #30, and Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a turnover after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
164 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
165 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
166 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Punter Bradley Pinion #8, Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72 and Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers pray after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
167 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Punter Bradley Pinion #8, Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72 and Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers pray after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and General Manager Jason Licht after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
168 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and General Manager Jason Licht after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
169 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
170 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Head Coach Bruce Arians and Quarterbacks Coach Clyde Christiansen of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
171 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Head Coach Bruce Arians and Quarterbacks Coach Clyde Christiansen of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
172 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
173 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 and General Manager Jason Licht after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
174 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 and General Manager Jason Licht after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
175 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
176 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
177 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
178 / 178

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

3. The defense made up for the dilapidated secondary with their takeaways and stout run defense.

This cannot be overstated: the Colts had come into the game as the top-ranked team in turnover margin. They hadn't turned the ball over in three-straight games. Wentz had thrown just four picks all year. In the span of 60 minutes, that all changed.

Indianapolis ended up -3 on the day, bringing down their season margin to +12 from +15. Wentz now has six interceptions on his record as a Colt. The five total takeaways were the most by far that Indy has seen this season. Their previous high was three. It afforded the Bucs' offense more chances to put points on the board – and I just detailed how they took advantage of that especially in the second half.

The effort wasn't perfect on the Bucs' part, though. The Colts still managed a splash 62-yard touchdown and did put 31 points on the board. But only seven of those points came in the second half – after the Bucs figured out how to deal with another starting corner going down and after Devin White had come back in the game after missing more of the first half with injury.

Outside linebacker Shaq Barrett said Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles detailed the plays in which the defense had gone wrong at halftime and told them where they'd be if they just hadn't let them up. It made them determined to come out in the second half and be better and more aggressive. They ended up blitzing Wentz on 52.9% of dropbacks in the third quarter after blitzing him just on 28.9% in the first and 10% in the second.

Believe it or not, the Bucs blitzed their second-lowest percentage this season against the Colts, but it worked. They rushed four or less on 72.3% of Wentz's dropbacks on Sunday overall, nabbing two of their three sacks in those situations. One of those sacks resulted in a turnover. So, the pass rush was effective even when it wasn't sending more than four guys. If you looked closely, the rushers were hardly ever the same. The Bucs pulled out some very exotic looking fronts, including more appearances by outside linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka on the interior of the defensive line, often in Ndamukong Suh's usual spots. Suh, in turn, lined up wide. There were also instances of multiple outside linebackers to one side, forcing the Colts' O-line into a state of near constant decision on who to block.

It helped mitigate the Colts' run game, too, which may have been more the purpose of not running a passing blitz-heavy gameplan. It's worth noting that the NFL's Next Gen Stats don't only account for the number of rushers on dropbacks and run blitzes are a thing, after all. Tampa Bay limited the league's leading rusher to just 97 total yards from scrimmage, snapping his eight-game streak of over 100 scrimmage yards and at least one touchdown. Most of his yards didn't even come until the fourth quarter, either. The game before, against the Buffalo Bills, Taylor had 204 yards from scrimmage with a whopping five touchdowns, for reference.

It forced Wentz to do more work than he had to in any of Indy's last three wins. Wentz attempted 44 passes on Sunday and this season, the Colts are now 0-4 when he attempts 35 or more. That was exactly what the Bucs had set out to do – and they did it.

Coming into the game, the two teams matched up well with the Bucs' top-ranked rushing defense and the Colts' fourth-ranked rushing offense and the league's top back at their disposal but like Bruce Arians said after the game…

"I mean nobody runs the ball on us. I don't care who the hell you are. You are going to end up throwing it because if you're going to run it all day, you're not going to get much, and they did that last drive. We were a little bit playing pass defense and they ran it on us. I'll take our run defense versus anybody's run offense anytime."

Related Content

news

Top Three Takeaways from Giants vs. Buccaneers

The Buccaneers played up to expectations on Monday Night Football against the Giants, improving to 7-3 on the season and halting their two-game losing skid in front of the home fans.
news

Top Three Takeaways from Bears vs. Buccaneers

The Buccaneers cruised their way to the best start in franchise history thanks to a dominating defensive effort, a clean game of complementary football and two receivers utilized to perfection.
news

Top Three Takeaways from Buccaneers vs. Eagles

The primetime lights weren't too bright for the Buccaneers as they got a win on the road on Thursday Night Football.
news

Top Three Takeaways from Dolphins vs. Buccaneers

There was a lot of good to take away from perhaps the Bucs' most complete game yet.
news

Top Three Takeaways from Buccaneers vs. Patriots

The Bucs escaped with the win as Tom Brady made his return to Foxboro on Sunday Night Football.
news

Top Three Takeaways from Buccaneers vs. Rams

The Bucs suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of the Rams in Los Angeles, preserving their unbeaten record and status as one of the best teams in the league.
news

Top Three Takeaways from Buccaneers vs. Falcons

Though the Buccaneers ended up with a convincing win in the end, they still say there's room for improvement.
news

Top Three Takeaways from Cowboys vs. Buccaneers

The Buccaneers escaped with a win as they opened the 2021 season thanks to some expected and maybe not so expected contributors.
news

Top Three Takeaways from Buccaneers vs. Texans

The Buccaneers won their preseason finale as they traveled to Houston, beating the Texans 23-16.
news

Top Three Takeaways from Titans vs. Buccaneers

The Bucs suffered their second-straight loss of the preseason but there were a couple standout performers that may have earned roster spots on Saturday night.
news

Top Three Takeaways from Bengals vs. Buccaneers

The Bucs dropped their preseason opener to the visiting Cincinnati Bengals but that doesn't mean it was all bad on Saturday night.
Advertising