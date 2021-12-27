Top Three Takeaways from Buccaneers vs. Panthers

2. Offense adjusted amid injuries.

It figures that as the defense is getting healthy, the offense is bitten by the injury bug. Against the Saints, the Bucs lost Chris Godwin, Leonard Fournette and Mike Evans in the game. The former two were places on injured reserve, though Fournette could come back in the postseason. Evans' hamstring injury wasn't thought to be anything that would keep him out of the postseason but he did miss the game against the Panthers. The good news was that the Bucs knew this ahead of time and were able to gameplan all week to make up for the absences.

We saw a few different things from the Bucs' offense against Carolina. There were more two and three tight end sets, with Rob Gronkowski, Cam Brate and O.J. Howard all more than capable of catching the ball. The Bucs' most common personnel grouping on Sunday was 12 personnel, with two tight ends, one running back and two wide receivers. They ran that on 43.5% of plays against the Panthers, which equated to 27 of their 62 total offensive plays. The next closest grouping was 11 personnel, which they ran on 17 plays. Then there was the run game, which went for 159 yards as both Ronald Jones and Ke'Shawn Vaughn split carries. Quarterback Tom Brady even got in his own 11-yard scramble. I wish he'd stop doing that.

The increase in run production was helped by bringing in an extra blocker. They fielded six offensive linemen on 11 plays, bringing in swing tackle Josh Wells to help create holes for the Bucs' backfield.