Top Three Takeaways from Cowboys vs. Buccaneers

2. Bucs passed an early test.

The game may have come down to a last-second field goal that swung in the Bucs favor, but it didn't have to. There was plenty of 'adversity' to overcome in the first game of the season. It started early with cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting going down with a dislocated elbow suffered because of friendly fire. That threw a wrench into things because SMB is the team's designated nickel corner. Tampa Bay has cross-trained safeties at the position but with Jordan Whitehead already out with injury, safety was a spot the Bucs didn't have a whole lot of flexibility at. It ended up being Ross Cockrell, who was utilized at both corner and safety this training camp, that came in for Murphy-Bunting in the Bucs' nickel package. Safety Andrew Adams, fresh off being elevated from the practice squad and only returning to the team days ago, was also needed when Edwards went down for a period with a cramp in the second half. The series got off to a shaky start for Adams but he ended up saving a touchdown by dropping Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott for a one-yard loss on third down and two that forced the Cowboys to settle for a field goal and allowed the Bucs to retain their lead.

As a result, you could see that the Bucs were trying to get pressure up front in order to take some of the workload off the depleted secondary. That pressure didn't start getting home until right before the half. By then, the defense had already been put in back-to-back sudden-change situations thanks to two turnovers, one on a fumble and another on a tipped pass that ended in an interception for Dallas. Tampa Bay committed four turnovers in all, though the interception on a hail mary before halftime hardly counts, allowed 451 yards of total offense from the Cowboys and committed 11 penalties that gifted Dallas 106 yards. In short, Tampa Bay really had no business winning that game.

But they did – and that's probably the most encouraging thing of all. With all of those mistakes stacked against them, Fournette bounced back from the interception to make a few crucial catches. Godwin bounced back from his fumble, that would have almost certainly resulted in a touchdown, by snagging the last pass of the game to set the Bucs up with a manageable field goal. Down one point with 1:24 left, Brady and the offense never wavered.

"I'll tell you what," said Godwin. "We have a lot of high-character guys and a lot of resiliency. Adversity builds character and I think that really showed today. This will be a game that helps us down the road. That's a very talented team and they play really well. We just have to learn from our mistakes and continue to get better."