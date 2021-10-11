Top Three Takeaways from Dolphins vs. Buccaneers

The Buccaneers have now taken sole possession of first place in the NFC South thanks to a very convincing inter-conference win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. It was perhaps the most complete game we've seen... ever?... from this team since quarterback Tom Brady arrived with everyone not only doing but excelling at their job across both sides of the ball.

The team's Week Four win over the Patriots was classified as a good 'team win' as well, but for entirely different reasons. Where the Bucs 'grinded it out' to emerge with a 19-17 victory over New England, Tampa Bay cruised against the Dolphins and Brady's former division rivals. The defense kept it close by allowing Miami limited opportunities to score and even gifting the Bucs' offense with bonus possessions as they seemed to score at will.

There were records set, expectations met and victory formations called. Here are a few of the highlights from Sunday's win that improved the Bucs to 4-1 on the 2021 season.

1. Offense firing on all cylinders… finally?

The Buccaneers are averaging 349.4 passing yards per game, which is the highest mark in the league through Week Five. That's translated into the most first downs in the league with 98 and a 33.4-point average per game, which is good for third-best in the NFL.

And though those are averages, somehow the win over the Dolphins seemed to be the first time we actually caught a glimpse of what this offense is fully capable of. Turns out, it's a lot. Tampa Bay messed around and tallied 558 yards of total offense on Sunday, with 437 coming through the air and 121 on the ground. The Bucs' 26 passing first downs against the Dolphins were the most in a single game in team history and they still managed another five rushing. It was the second week in a row the Buccaneers rushed for 120 yards or more, in fact. We found out on Monday that quarterback Tom Brady has been meeting with his offense on Fridays for the past couple weeks specifically to review their rushing attack. I'd say that extra time is paying off.

While he let his offensive line and running backs do most of the work on the ground, Brady completed 30 of his 41 pass attempts for 411 yards, five touchdowns (against zero interceptions), giving him a 144.4 passer rating on Sunday afternoon. He also set a new franchise record for most passes completed without being intercepted. That number now stands at 203. He's up for Offensive Player of the Week again, because of course he is. That was all before Brady was pulled with just over seven minutes to play in the game to give backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert some snaps with the Bucs holding a comfortable 45-17 lead. Tampa Bay had not one, but two receivers that eclipsed 100 receiving yards on the day and both Mike Evans and Antonio Brown had two touchdowns apiece. Brady also threw one to running back Giovani Bernard, for good measure. And yeah, in case you were wondering, the Bucs scored on all but two of their drives and only punted once. It's the second time this season the Bucs have scored 45 or more points and the fourth time they've scored over 30. They held the ball for the longest period of time all season too, edging out Miami 37:07 to 22:53 in time of possession.