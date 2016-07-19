Training Camp Preview: Defensive Tackles

The Buccaneers had six team captains in 2016 and two of them were defensive tackles. That being said, it's safe to assume that Gerald McCoy and Clinton McDonald will begin the 2016 season as the Bucs' starters on the interior of the defensive line. McCoy has established himself as one of the best defensive tackles in the league, earning a trip to the Pro Bowl in each of the past four seasons while McDonald emerged as a team leader after the 2014 season, which was his first in Tampa Bay. The biggest question with these two players is whether or not they can remain healthy through all 16 games. McDonald missed 10 games last year with a shoulder injury and while McCoy didn't miss a game, he was battling injuries himself. If the two are at full-go, they can be one of the better units in the league.