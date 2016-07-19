Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Training Camp Preview: Defensive Tackles

A look at the projected starters, role-players and dark horse at defensive tackle for the Buccaneers as training camp is set to begin.

Jul 19, 2016 at 12:21 AM

The Starters: Gerald McCoy and Clinton McDonald

1113-mccoy.jpg

PREVIEWS: QBs | WRs | TEs | RBs | OL

The Buccaneers had six team captains in 2016 and two of them were defensive tackles. That being said, it's safe to assume that Gerald McCoy and Clinton McDonald will begin the 2016 season as the Bucs' starters on the interior of the defensive line. McCoy has established himself as one of the best defensive tackles in the league, earning a trip to the Pro Bowl in each of the past four seasons while McDonald emerged as a team leader after the 2014 season, which was his first in Tampa Bay. The biggest question with these two players is whether or not they can remain healthy through all 16 games. McDonald missed 10 games last year with a shoulder injury and while McCoy didn't miss a game, he was battling injuries himself. If the two are at full-go, they can be one of the better units in the league.

Role-Players: Akeem Spence and A.J. Francis

1024-spence.jpg

While the Buccaneers have two standouts in McCoy and McDonald, they aren't particularly deep at defensive tackle. Spence and Francis will likely be the next players in line as the only other DTs with NFL playing experience. Spence has 26 starts in his career while Francis appeared in three games with Miami and Seattle in his first NFL season. The Buccaneers will likely rely on defensive ends Robert Ayers and Will Gholston, who have experience playing on the inside, to aid the team's depth.

Dark Horse: DaVonte Lambert

lambert.jpg

The Bucs picked up Lambert as an undrafted free agent our of Auburn shortly after the conclusion of the 2016 NFL Draft, and with just six defensive tackles on the team's roster heading into training camp, he has a legitimate shot at making the 53-man roster. Lambert has experience played end in college and specializes in rushing the passer. Fellow undrafted rookie Travis Britz rounds out the group.

Photos: Best of Buccaneers Defensive Tackles

View some select shots of the Buccaneer's defensive tackles.

93- DT Gerald McCoy
1 / 12

93- DT Gerald McCoy

93- DT Gerald McCoy
2 / 12

93- DT Gerald McCoy

93- DT Gerald McCoy
3 / 12

93- DT Gerald McCoy

97- DT Akeem Spence
4 / 12

97- DT Akeem Spence

97- DT Akeem Spence
5 / 12

97- DT Akeem Spence

98- DT Clinton McDonald
6 / 12

98- DT Clinton McDonald

98- DT Clinton McDonald
7 / 12

98- DT Clinton McDonald

70- DT A.J. Francis
8 / 12

70- DT A.J. Francis

70- DT A.J. Francis
9 / 12

70- DT A.J. Francis

79- DT Travis Britz
10 / 12

79- DT Travis Britz

79- DT Travis Britz
11 / 12

79- DT Travis Britz

75- DT DaVonte Lambert
12 / 12

75- DT DaVonte Lambert

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dave Canales Named Bucs' New Offensive Coordinator

On Thursday afternoon, the Buccaneers announced the hiring of Dave Canales, Seattle's quarterbacks coach during Geno Smith's breakout campaign, as their offensive coordinator

news

The Draft, the Hall and the Cap | S.S. Mailbag

This week, Buccaneers fans have questions about previous draft picks in the Bucs' current spot, potential future Hall of Famers following Ronde Barber's election, and more

news

2023 State of the Bucs: Defensive Line

Taking a position-by-position look at the Buccaneers heading into the 2023 offseason, continuing with the defensive line

news

2023 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Julio Jones

The Buccaneers face a lengthy list of potential unrestricted free agents in 2023, and once again we are going to take a closer look at the situation for 10 of them, beginning with Julio Jones

Advertising