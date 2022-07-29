Training Camp Takeaways: Day 3

Nick Leverett referred to Robert Hainsey as "one of – if not the smartest player on the team." Both are competing for the starting center job following Ryan Jensen's injury. Todd Bowles confirmed that Jensen will miss at least two months – perhaps more depending on what doctors find - creating a vacancy and big shoes to fill. Jensen was the anchor of a Bucs' offensive line that gave up the fewest sacks in the NFL last season. That begs the question, who will protect Tom Brady and direct traffic at the line of scrimmage? With Super Bowl aspirations, an alternate plan unfolds in Jensen's absence. The current depth is unproven, but coaches and players alike have praised Hainsey's football IQ and cerebral approach to the game.

The Bucs drafted Hainsey in the third round out of Notre Dame last season and despite playing solely tackle in college, he transitioned to center to develop as a successor to Jensen. Hainsey has played 31 offensive snaps and has a unique opportunity to earn a full-time job at center. He stressed his level of comfortability in snapping the ball as the game has slowed through his lens in Year Two. Gaining repetition at communicating shifts and blocking assignments will foster Hainsey's growth. Now, he will aim to translate the information gleaned from Jensen to the field.

"The way Ryan approaches the game every day, and every day is with a mentality that he is the best on the field, and he usually is," Hainsey stated. "Being that guy, you see it throughout the game and in the locker room and in locker rooms across the NFL, I think that means something; that carries a certain level of respect. He's that guy that is not going to let you get away with anything…I'm not Ryan Jensen. That is not who I am trying to be but the chip on his shoulder that he plays with, if I'm out there, I think I want to have a little bit of that myself. I owe that to him and whoever is out there owes that to him – to continue that presence, the type of player and man he is on the field."