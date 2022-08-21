Tristan Wirfs Revealed in Second Night of NFL Network's Top 100 Players for 2022

It is that time of year, again. In a gradual spectacle, NFL Network intermittently releases the players featured in the Top 100 List. On Sunday afternoon, Buccaneers' right tackle Tristan Wirfs was revealed among the countdown of players ranked No. 50 to No. 31. He fell among the league's elite, coming in at No. 41 on the compilation.

Wirfs is the tone-setter on the Bucs' offensive line, a unit that led the NFL in passing yards while allowing the fewest sacks last season. The All-Pro tackle is touted as one of the best in the league, making pulls and lead blocks look effortless. As a run blocker, Wirfs is strong at the point of attack and drives defenders back with explosion off the ball. In pass protection, Wirfs is a stout anchor and is able to generate power to out-leverage edge rushers. Coming in as a rookie in 2020, Wirfs was challenged with protecting Tom Brady – regarded as the greatest quarterback of all time. A seemingly daunting task for a first-year player regardless of draft placement, however, Wirfs used the pressure as fuel and exceeded expectations. According to Pro Football Focus, Wirfs has only allowed three sacks through his first two seasons, during which he played every single offensive snap.