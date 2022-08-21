Tristan Wirfs Revealed in Second Night of NFL Network's Top 100 Players for 2022

It is that time of year, again. In a gradual spectacle, NFL Network intermittently releases the players featured in the Top 100 List. On Sunday afternoon, Buccaneers' right tackle Tristan Wirfs was revealed among the countdown of players ranked No. 50 to No. 31. He fell among the league's elite, coming in at No. 41 on the compilation.
Wirfs is the tone-setter on the Bucs' offensive line, a unit that led the NFL in passing yards while allowing the fewest sacks last season. The All-Pro tackle is touted as one of the best in the league, making pulls and lead blocks look effortless. As a run blocker, Wirfs is strong at the point of attack and drives defenders back with explosion off the ball. In pass protection, Wirfs is a stout anchor and is able to generate power to out-leverage edge rushers. Coming in as a rookie in 2020, Wirfs was challenged with protecting Tom Brady – regarded as the greatest quarterback of all time. A seemingly daunting task for a first-year player regardless of draft placement, however, Wirfs used the pressure as fuel and exceeded expectations. According to Pro Football Focus, Wirfs has only allowed three sacks through his first two seasons, during which he played every single offensive snap.
Over the past two years in Tampa Bay, Wirfs has held his own against some of the NFL's most feared edge rushers including Cam Jordan, Joey Bosa and Za'Darius Smith. On the current path of ascension, Wirfs has the capability of dominating the league for many years to come. The success of the Bucs' offense is predicated on the production of the O-Line and Wirfs fortifies the unit. Well deserved recognition for the Buccaneers' cornerstone player in the trenches.
Top 100 Premiere Schedule:
- Sunday, August 14 at 8:00 PM ET - Top 100 Players of 2022: Numbers 100-51 (five episodes)
- Sunday, August 21 at 4:30 PM ET - Top 100 Players of 2022: Numbers 50-31 (two episodes)
- Sunday, August 21 at 11:00 PM ET - Top 100 Players of 2022: Numbers 30-21 (one episode)
- Sunday, August 28 at 8:00 PM ET - Top 100 Players of 2022: Numbers 20-1 (three episodes)