Two Bucs Among NFL's Most Influential People

Earning the top five spots on the list, in descending order, were Peyton Manning, Cam Newton, Stan Kronke, Von Miller and Jerry Jones. The Buccaneers could potentially play against all five in the 2016 season.

The Buccaneers will host Carolina, Los Angeles and Denver next season. Should Manning return for another season, Tampa Bay would face both of the MMQB's most influential players in the league at home, in addition to the league's most influential owner. The Bucs will travel to Dallas to take on Jones' Cowboys.