Two Bucs Among NFL's Most Influential People

On Tuesday, the Monday Morning Quarterback released their annual list for the 100 most influential people in the NFL. This year two Buccaneers - Jameis Winston and Dirk Koetter - made the list. Winston was the highest-rated Buccaneer, coming in at No. 70 while his head coach earned the No. 92 spot. Winston began the season ranked No. 25 while Koetter was listed at No. 73.
In 2015, the pair helped lead one of the best offenses in Buccaneer history. Tampa Bay finished No. 5 in the NFL in total yards per game, their highest finish in franchise history. Winston threw for 4,042 yards, the third-most by a rookie in NFL history.
Earning the top five spots on the list, in descending order, were Peyton Manning, Cam Newton, Stan Kronke, Von Miller and Jerry Jones. The Buccaneers could potentially play against all five in the 2016 season.
The Buccaneers will host Carolina, Los Angeles and Denver next season. Should Manning return for another season, Tampa Bay would face both of the MMQB's most influential players in the league at home, in addition to the league's most influential owner. The Bucs will travel to Dallas to take on Jones' Cowboys.
It will be the second year in a row that Tampa Bay and Dallas will face off after the two teams met at Raymond James Stadium in 2015. For the MMQB's full list, click HERE.