Tyoka Jackson to Stage Bay Area Blood Drives

WHO: Tampa Bay Buccaneers DE/DT Tyoka Jackson and Florida Blood Services.

WHAT: As part of his "Tyoka s Troops" game day ticket program, Jackson has teamed up with Florida Blood Services to sponsor four blood and bone marrow drives. Bay area residents who donate blood or marrow during one of Jackson s drives will automatically be entered into a lottery system that will give them the chance to win a pair of Buccaneers home game tickets. Jackson and other Buccaneers players will be present at each drive.

Jackson will donate 12 pairs of tickets to each regular season Buccaneers home game and will provide Buccaneers T-shirts to those who attend the game as his guests. Six pairs of tickets will go to blood drive lottery winners, and Jackson will also provide six pairs to family members of patients who are waiting for bone marrow transplants.

Jackson is also donating 12 pairs of tickets to each of the Buccaneers` pre-season contests. Local patients who are currently on the National Marrow Donor Program waiting list for a bone marrow transplant received tickets to the Cleveland Browns game on August 14. Donors who have given 20 or more gallons of blood to FBS will be eligible for tickets to the August 28 New England Patriots game.

SCHEDULE: Tuesday, September 7 – University Mall, Tampa – 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Jackson and DE Chidi Ahanotu will be present from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. and will give away tickets for the New York Giants (9/12) and Denver Broncos (9/26) games.

Tuesday, October 19 – Tyrone Square Mall, St. Petersburg – 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. Jackson and T Jerry Wunsch will be present from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. and will give away tickets for the Chicago Bears (10/24) and Kansas City Chiefs (11/14) games.

Tuesday, November 16 – Veterans AMC Theaters, Tampa – 1:00 – 9:00 p.m. Jackson and LB Hardy Nickerson will be present from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. and will give away tickets for the Atlanta Falcons (11/21), Minnesota Vikings (12/6) and Detroit Lions (12/12) games.

Wednesday, December 22 – Location TBD – 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Jackson will be present from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. and will give away tickets for the Green Bay Packers (12/26) game at this drive.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL: Jenny Townley Community Relations Media Coordinator Tampa Bay Buccaneers 813-870-2700, ext. 296

