Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tyoka Jackson to Stage Bay Area Blood Drives

Aug 15, 1999 at 08:00 PM

WHO: Tampa Bay Buccaneers DE/DT Tyoka Jackson and Florida Blood Services.

WHAT: As part of his "Tyokas Troops" game day ticket program, Jackson has teamed up with Florida Blood Services to sponsor four blood and bone marrow drives. Bay area residents who donate blood or marrow during one of Jacksons drives will automatically be entered into a lottery system that will give them the chance to win a pair of Buccaneers home game tickets. Jackson and other Buccaneers players will be present at each drive.

Jackson will donate 12 pairs of tickets to each regular season Buccaneers home game and will provide Buccaneers T-shirts to those who attend the game as his guests. Six pairs of tickets will go to blood drive lottery winners, and Jackson will also provide six pairs to family members of patients who are waiting for bone marrow transplants.

Jackson is also donating 12 pairs of tickets to each of the Buccaneers` pre-season contests. Local patients who are currently on the National Marrow Donor Program waiting list for a bone marrow transplant received tickets to the Cleveland Browns game on August 14. Donors who have given 20 or more gallons of blood to FBS will be eligible for tickets to the August 28 New England Patriots game.

SCHEDULE: Tuesday, September 7 – University Mall, Tampa – 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Jackson and DE Chidi Ahanotu will be present from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. and will give away tickets for the New York Giants (9/12) and Denver Broncos (9/26) games.

Tuesday, October 19 – Tyrone Square Mall, St. Petersburg – 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. Jackson and T Jerry Wunsch will be present from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. and will give away tickets for the Chicago Bears (10/24) and Kansas City Chiefs (11/14) games.

Tuesday, November 16 – Veterans AMC Theaters, Tampa – 1:00 – 9:00 p.m. Jackson and LB Hardy Nickerson will be present from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. and will give away tickets for the Atlanta Falcons (11/21), Minnesota Vikings (12/6) and Detroit Lions (12/12) games.

Wednesday, December 22 – Location TBD – 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Jackson will be present from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. and will give away tickets for the Green Bay Packers (12/26) game at this drive.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL: Jenny Townley Community Relations Media Coordinator Tampa Bay Buccaneers 813-870-2700, ext. 296

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS DE/DT TYOKA JACKSON AND FLORIDA BLOOD SERVICES BLOOD & MARROW DRIVE SCHEDULE

Tuesday, September 7 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. University Mall, Tampa

Jackson will give away tickets for the New York Giants (9/12) and Denver Broncos (9/26) games at this drive.

Tuesday, October 19 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. Tyrone Square Mall, St. Petersburg

Jackson will give away tickets for the Chicago Bears (10/24) and Kansas City Chiefs (11/14) games at this drive.

Tuesday, November 16 1:00 – 9:00 p.m. Veterans AMC Theaters, Tampa

Jackson will give away tickets for the Atlanta Falcons (11/21), Minnesota Vikings (12/6) and Detroit Lions (12/12) games at this drive.

Wednesday, December 22 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Location TBD

Jackson will give away tickets for the Green Bay Packers (12/26) game at this drive.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Baker and Emily Mayfield Hold Fundraiser to Benefit Early Childhood Literacy | Brianna's Blitz 

Baker Mayfield and his wife Emily held a fundraising event at Topgolf Tampa in Brandon on Sunday to support early childhood literacy
news

Rachaad White Supports Big Brothers Big Sisters Event to 'Pass it Down'

Buccaneers running back Rachaad White, who was the special guest at Friday's 'Strikes for Kids' event, credits his experience in the Big Brothers Big Sisters of America program with helping build the foundation that has led to his success
news

Applications Are Open for the Fourth Annual Buccaneers Girls in Football Scholarship 

The Girls in Football Scholarship, facilitated by a $250,000 commitment from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation, was established for graduating high school seniors participating in a form of organized football with plans to enroll in a full-time accredited four-year college or university
news

Bucs Community Outreach and More | Brianna's Blitz

The Buccaneers spread holiday cheer through a festive frenzy of player-led initiatives
news

Bucs Holiday Initiatives and More | Brianna's Blitz 

The Buccaneers prioritized community outreach during the month of December in a variety of player-led Christmas efforts in the Tampa Bay area
news

Will Gholston Named Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide

For his dedication to community efforts, defensive pillar Will Gholston garners praise as the Bucs' nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award
news

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Advocate for 40-Plus Charitable Causes Through the NFL's 2022 'My Cause My Cleats' Initiative 

Buccaneers' players, coaches and staff will wear customized cleats and shoes to support causes that hit home on Monday night 
news

Giving Tuesday, Bucs Holiday Initiatives and More | Brianna's Blitz 

The Buccaneers prioritized community outreach during the month of November in a plethora of player-led Thanksgiving efforts
news

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offensive Line Feeds 1,000 Families Through 16th Annual 'Turkey Time With The O-Line Supported By Publix'

The Buccaneers' offensive line and Publix Super Markets provided Thanksgiving meals for families in need this holiday season 
news

Buccaneers Center Ryan Jensen Nominated for NFL Salute to Service Award, Presented by USAA 

news

Devin White Hosts 2nd Annual 'Get Live 45 Gala' | Brianna's Blitz

Buccaneers inside linebacker Devin White and his Get Live 45 Foundation raise over $150,000 at the second annual 'Get Live 45 Gala' fundraising event benefiting foster children and foster families in Tampa Bay 
news

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation Hosts 10th Annual Treasure Chests 5K + Fun Run, Powered by Jabil

Event Has Helped Raise More Than $390,000 Towards Breast Cancer Research and Patient Services
Advertising