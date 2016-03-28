Update: Raymond James Stadium Renovations

In December, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tampa Sports Authority reached an agreement that would result in a comprehensive renovation of Raymond James Stadium.

The proposed first stage of the renovations are under way and scheduled to be completed for the Buccaneers' 2016 season. The centerpiece of the first phase of projects will be the installation of new, state-of-the-art HD video boards in each end zone, four HD tower video displays in each corner of the lower bowl and HD ribbon boards in the center ring of the suite level.

The proposed new end zone boards will be expanded and measure 9,600 square feet each, while each tower display will measure 2,304 square feet for a total video display area of 28,416 square feet—the third-largest in the NFL. The project will also include a new, state-of-the-art sound system and concessions upgrades, in addition to the renovation of all luxury suites.