Update: Raymond James Stadium Renovations

A look at the progress being made at Raymond James Stadium as renovations are under way.

Mar 28, 2016 at 08:04 AM
Photos: Raymond James Stadium Renovations

A look at updates being made to Raymond James Stadium.

March 26
March 26

March 28
March 28

April 6
April 6

April 15
April 15

May 2
May 2

May 10
May 10

May 17
May 17

May 23
May 23

June 6
June 6

June 6
June 6

June 13
June 13

June 20
June 20

June 27
June 27

July 5
July 5

July 11
July 11

July 18
July 18

July 19
July 19

July 26
July 26

August 1
August 1

In December, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tampa Sports Authority reached an agreement that would result in a comprehensive renovation of Raymond James Stadium.

The proposed first stage of the renovations are under way and scheduled to be completed for the Buccaneers' 2016 season. The centerpiece of the first phase of projects will be the installation of new, state-of-the-art HD video boards in each end zone, four HD tower video displays in each corner of the lower bowl and HD ribbon boards in the center ring of the suite level.

The proposed new end zone boards will be expanded and measure 9,600 square feet each, while each tower display will measure 2,304 square feet for a total video display area of 28,416 square feet—the third-largest in the NFL. The project will also include a new, state-of-the-art sound system and concessions upgrades, in addition to the renovation of all luxury suites.

For a look at the progress being made at the stadium, CLICK HERE.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

