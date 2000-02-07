Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Updated 2000 NFL Draft Order

Feb 07, 2000 at 09:24 AM

Following is the updated order of the first round of the 2000 NFL Draft reflecting the result of Super Bowl XXXIV. The NFL Draft will be held on April 15-16 in New York.

2000 NFL DRAFT FIRST-ROUND ORDER

Team......W-L......Opponents'Record......Pct. 1. Cleveland...... 2-14...... 143-113...... .559

  1. Washington (from New Orleans)...... 10-6...... 119-137...... .465
  1. San Francisco...... 4-12...... 129-127...... .504 4. Cincinnati...... 4-12...... 141-115...... .551
  1. Baltimore (from Atlanta)...... 8-8...... 127-129...... .496 6. Philadelphia...... 5-11...... 141-115...... .551
  1. Arizona...... 6-10...... 121-135...... .473 8.Pittsburgh...... 6-10...... 128-128...... .500 9. Chicago...... 6-10...... 139-117...... .543 10. Denver...... 6-10...... 144-112...... .563
  1. New York Giants...... 7-9...... 135-121...... .527
  1. Washington (from Carolina)...... 10-6...... 119-137...... .465 13. Tampa Bay (from San Diego)...... 11-5...... 116-140...... .453 14. Baltimore *...... 8-8...... 127-129...... .496 14. Green Bay *...... 8-8...... 127-129...... .496 16. New York Jets (from New England)...... 8-8...... 150-106...... .586 17. Oakland...... 8-8...... 140-116...... .547 18. New York Jets...... 8-8...... 150-106...... .586 19. Dallas...... 8-8...... 120-136...... .469 20. Detroit...... 8-8...... 139-117...... .543
  1. Kansas City...... 9-7...... 132-124...... .516 22. Seattle...... 9-7...... 124-132...... .484 23. Carolina (from Miami)...... 8-8...... 107-149...... .418
  1. Washington...... 10-6...... 119-137...... .465 25. Minnesota...... 10-6...... 121-135...... .473
  1. Buffalo...... 11-5...... 135-121...... .527 27. Tampa Bay...... 11-5...... 116-140...... .453
  1. Indianapolis...... 13-3...... 125-131...... .488
  1. Jacksonville...... 14-2...... 100-156...... .391
  1. Tennessee...... 13-3...... 110-146...... .430
  1. St. Louis...... 13-3...... 93-163...... .363
  • Subject to coin flip

Draft-order ties are resolved by the cumulative record of each team's opponents. The team with the weaker opponents receives drafting priority.

Within a tied segment, non-playoff clubs are given priority over playoff clubs. Priority of playoff clubs within a tied segment will be based on their advancement in the playoffs, but they will not drop out of their tied segment unless they participate in the Super Bowl. The Super Bowl champion selects 31st and the runner-up 30th.

