Updated 2000 NFL Draft Order

Following is the updated order of the first round of the 2000 NFL Draft reflecting the result of Super Bowl XXXIV. The NFL Draft will be held on April 15-16 in New York.

Draft-order ties are resolved by the cumulative record of each team's opponents. The team with the weaker opponents receives drafting priority.

Within a tied segment, non-playoff clubs are given priority over playoff clubs. Priority of playoff clubs within a tied segment will be based on their advancement in the playoffs, but they will not drop out of their tied segment unless they participate in the Super Bowl. The Super Bowl champion selects 31st and the runner-up 30th.