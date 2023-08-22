Updated Bucs Depth Chart Lists Two Starting Tight End Spots

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released an updated depth chart for the third week of the preseason, and it even includes a change to how the offensive positions are listed.

The most notable entry, of course, is at quarterback, where Baker Mayfield was named as the starter on Tuesday by Head Coach Todd Bowles. Mayfield had been in a head-to-head competition for the opening-day job with third-year player Kyle Trask, who is now listed second at the position, with John Wolford third.

The other significant change was the decision to list two tight ends and two wide receivers among the 11 distinct positions. The previous depth chart displayed three starting spots for receivers and one for tight ends, with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Russell Gage as the trio of first-column wideouts. Gage was placed on injured reserve on Monday after suffering a season-ending knee injury in last Wednesday's joint practice with the New York Jets.

Evans and Godwin remain in their starting slots in the new layout, with sixth-round rookie Trey Palmer listed next behind Evans and second-year player Deven Thompkins next behind Godwin. Kaylon Geiger and David Thompkins occupy the two spots in the third column; Geiger spent last season on the Buccaneers' practice squad after signing as an undrafted rookie, while Moore is a fifth-year veteran the team picked up in May.

Second-year player Cade Otton had been listed as the starter in the single tight end position but now he's joined in the listed starting 11 by fellow 2022 draftee Ko Kieft. Fifth-round rookie Payne Durham slots in behind Kieft, with David Wells getting the other spot in the second column.

The Buccaneers continue to list Ryan Jensen as the starting center while they wait for him to be cleared for full practice activity. Robert Hainsey and Nick Leverett, the two players vying to start while Jensen is out, are listed as the second-string center and right guard, respectively.

The Buccaneers also made a decision regarding one other head-to-head competition, as they waived kicker Rodrigo Blankenship on Monday. That leaves Chase McLaughlin as the only placekicker on the roster.