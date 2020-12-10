2020 Game Preview: Vikings-Buccaneers, Week 14

ADDITIONAL 2020 CHANGES OF NOTE

Buccaneers:

· Though it is noted in the "Roster Additions" section above, it's worth further elaborating on the extremely dramatic change the Buccaneers made at the game's most important position. After five seasons, the team moved on from Jameis Winston, the first-overall pick in the 2015 draft, and filled the starting quarterback spot with the man many consider the G.O.A.T., former Patriot Tom Brady. Brady brings 20 years of experience and six Super Bowl championship rings to Tampa in one of the most notable free agent signings in NFL history. Brady's move to the Buccaneers also prompted former Patriots star tight end Rob Gronkowski to come out of retirement and he was promptly traded to Tampa Bay for a fourth-round draft pick. Another former teammate of Brady's, albeit for just one game, arrived in late October when the Buccaneers signed WR Antonio Brown.

· Tampa Bay debuted new uniforms in Week One in New Orleans. The uniforms are largely inspired by the ones the team wore during its Super Bowl era and overall from 1997 through 2013. Some elements of the uniforms introduced in 2014 remain, such as the sharper, more detailed skull-and-crossed-swords logo and the larger flag on the helmet (though not as large as before). The uniforms debuting in 2020 also include an all-pewter version that is completely unique in team and NFL history and was worn for the first time in Denver in Week Three.

· The Buccaneers have two new additions to their coaching staff in 2020: Defensive/Special Teams Assistant Keith Tandy and Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach Cory Bichey. Tandy worked at the high school and college levels in 2019, the latter at his alma mater of West Virginia, but he begins his NFL coaching career with the same team that drafted him in 2012. Tandy spent six seasons in Tampa as a safety and special teams standout before finishing his playing career in Atlanta in 2018. Bichey comes to the Buccaneers from Mississippi State University, where he previously worked under current Buccaneers Head Strength & Conditioning Coach Anthony Piroli.

· The Buccaneers used their franchise tag during the 2020 offseason for the first time in eight years. That tag was employed to retain outside linebacker Shaq Barrett, who went from a rotational reserve in Denver to the NFL's 2019 sack leader after signing with the Bucs as an unrestricted free agent. Barrett's 19.5 sacks in his first year with the Buccaneers broke Warren Sapp's single-season franchise record and made him one of the team's top priorities in the offseason. Barrett and the Bucs were unable to reach agreement on a long-term deal during the 2020 offseason, in part due to the uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, so Barrett will play on the tag's one-year contract this fall.

· The Buccaneers lost one of their key defensive players in Week Five when third-year defensive lineman Vita Vea suffered a broken leg and was placed on injured reserve, ending his season. Vea recorded 2.0 sacks through the first five games and was a key member of the team's league-leading run defense.

Vikings:

· The Vikings broke up their extremely productive wide receiver duo in the offseason, trading wide receiver Stefon Diggs and a seventh-round draft pick to the Buffalo Bills for first, fourth (in 2021), fifth and sixth-round selections. Diggs had averaged 73 receptions for 925 yards and six touchdowns in his five seasons as a Viking. The Vikings used the first-rounder they got from Buffalo to draft Diggs' replacement, former LSU standout Justin Jefferson. So far, it seems to be working out well for both teams. Diggs is second in the NFL with 80 receptions while Jefferson leads the Vikings and is eighth in the NFL with 918 receiving yards.

· The extra picks Minnesota gained in the Diggs trade and some other draft-weekend maneuvers led to the Vikings drafting a 15-player class, the most players ever selected by one team in a seven-round draft. Many of those newcomers have stepped directly into prominent roles. Other than the Diggs-Jefferson switch, the biggest change for the Vikings has been in the secondary, specifically at cornerback, where the team moved on from the veteran trio of Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes and Alexander Mackensie, all of whom had been first or second-round draft picks by the team. Rhodes was released in March while the other two signed elsewhere as unrestricted free agents. Rookies Jeff Gladney and Cameron Dantzler, chosen in the first and third rounds, respectively, are now the Vikings' starting cornerbacks.

· The Vikings also do not have most of their starting defensive line from the previous season. Long-time Minnesota standout Everson Griffen was not asked to re-sign after becoming a free agent, defensive tackle Linval Joseph was let go in March and star edge rusher Danielle Hunter hasn't played this season due to a neck injury. The Vikings also traded for disgruntled Jaguars pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue just before the start of the season, but then subsequently shipped Ngakoue back out to the Ravens in another trade on October 22.

· Minnesota had an opening at offensive coordinator after Kevin Stefanski, who had held that position for the past two seasons, was hired by the Browns as their new head coach in January. The Vikings responded by giving that job to Gary Kubiak, who had returned to the NFL after a two-year absence in 2019 to serve as Minnesota's assistant head coach and offensive advisor. The Vikings offense in 2020 has emphasized the running game and big plays in the passing attack, ranking fourth in the NFL in rushing yards per game and second in yards per pass play.