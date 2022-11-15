Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Send Your Favorite Bucs to Vegas | Pro Bowl Balloting Has Begun!

Buccaneer fans have from Tuesday through Dec. 15 to help send the team's top performers to the reimagined Pro Bowl Games, which culminate in a flag football contest on Feb. 5, 2023

Nov 15, 2022 at 01:06 PM
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

It's time for Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans to head to the ballot box.

Voting for the 2023 Pro Bowl began on Tuesday and will run through Thursday, December 15. Last year, fans helped send a whopping nine Buccaneers to the NFL's annual all-star celebration. To duplicate that success and help this year's outstanding Tampa Bay performers, fans can vote right here on Buccaneers.com. The overall Pro Bowl ballot can be found here.

The NFL has reimagined the all-star experience, transitioning from a traditional Pro Bowl game to a week-long celebration of player skills now known as the "Pro Bowl Games," which will be highlighted by a flag football contest.

However, the fan voting process remains the same, as players will be selected at all the traditional positions.

The flag football game will cap the Pro Bowl week on Sunday, February 5, 2023 and will be televised by ESPN and ABC. The Pro Bowl Games will once again be staged in Las Vegas, with the flag game played at Allegiant Stadium.

"We've received invaluable feedback from players, teams and fans about reimagining the Pro Bowl, and as a result, we're thrilled to use The Pro Bowl Games as a platform to spotlight flag football as an integral part of the sport's future while also introducing fun, new forms of competition and entertainment that will bring our players, their families and fans closer than ever before," said Peter O'Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President, Club Business and League Events. "Building on the success of the 2022 Pro Bowl and 2022 Draft … we look forward to bringing The 2023 Pro Bowl Games to the capital of world-class sports and entertainment."

Click here to vote your favorite Bucs to the Pro Bowl >>

