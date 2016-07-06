Watch: Hargreaves' High School Highlights

As a senior at Wharton High School in Tampa, Vernon Hargreaves established himself as the best cornerback in the country. Hargreaves, who was selected by the Buccaneers in the first round of this year's NFL Draft, was rated as the best corner in the nation by Rivals.com and had offers from dozens of powerhouse programs, including Alabama, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Michigan and Ohio State. Hargreaves would appear in the 2013 All-American game before ultimately continuing his playing career at the University of Florida. Above is a look at just how dominant Hargreaves was during his high school days.