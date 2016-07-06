Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Watch: Hargreaves' High School Highlights

A look at Vernon Hargreaves' dominant high school career at Wharton High in Tampa.

Jul 06, 2016 at 06:40 PM

As a senior at Wharton High School in Tampa, Vernon Hargreaves established himself as the best cornerback in the country. Hargreaves, who was selected by the Buccaneers in the first round of this year's NFL Draft, was rated as the best corner in the nation by Rivals.com and had offers from dozens of powerhouse programs, including Alabama, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Michigan and Ohio State. Hargreaves would appear in the 2013 All-American game before ultimately continuing his playing career at the University of Florida. Above is a look at just how dominant Hargreaves was during his high school days.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

