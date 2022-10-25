How to Watch: Ravens vs. Buccaneers 

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have lost four of their last five games and will continue their tour of the AFC North on Thursday Night Football. The Bucs will play their third prime-time game of the season on October, 27 against the visiting Baltimore Ravens. Both Week Eight contestants are in a similar situation as the Buccaneers (3-4) are tied for first place in the NFC South with Atlanta and hold a head-to-head tiebreaker. In addition, the Ravens may have the better record at 4-3, but are also tied for first place in the AFC North with the Bengals, holding the head-to-head tiebreaker with Cincinnati. The Ravens are heading into Thursday's matchup confident, after beating the Browns and Bengals in the previous three weeks. Tampa Bay will look to catapult themselves forward in front on the national spotlight with a victory at home, distancing themselves from the two previous humbling losses.