How to Watch: Ravens vs. Buccaneers 

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have lost four of their last five games and will continue their tour of the AFC North on Thursday Night Football. The Bucs will play their third prime-time game of the season on October, 27 against the visiting Baltimore Ravens. Both Week Eight contestants are in a similar situation as the Buccaneers (3-4) are tied for first place in the NFC South with Atlanta and hold a head-to-head tiebreaker. In addition, the Ravens may have the better record at 4-3, but are also tied for first place in the AFC North with the Bengals, holding the head-to-head tiebreaker with Cincinnati. The Ravens are heading into Thursday's matchup confident, after beating the Browns and Bengals in the previous three weeks. Tampa Bay will look to catapult themselves forward in front on the national spotlight with a victory at home, distancing themselves from the two previous humbling losses.
Matchup
Baltimore Ravens (4-3) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4)
Watch:
- Thursday, October 27, 2022
- Kickoff: 8:15 pm ET
- Location: Raymond James Stadium
- Network: Prime Video and FOX (Locally)
For information on how to subscribe to Prime Video, which includes a free 30-day trial, step-by-step setup instructions, compatible devices and more, click here.
- Broadcast Crew: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Kaylee Hartung (reporter)
How To Watch Thursday Night Football on Prime Video
- Open the Prime Video app on your device. If you do not have the app, download it from the AppStore or in the App section on your connected tv.
- Sign in. Not a Prime member? Sign up for a free 30-day trial at amazon.com/Prime.
- Find Thursday Night Football from the homepage, search bar, sports section, or "Live & Upcoming" carousel.
- Tap on that day's game.
- Press play.
Listen Live:
- TAMPA BAY/SARASOTA: WXTB 97.9 FM - Bucs Flagship Station
Broadcast Crew: Gene Deckerhoff (play by play), Dave Moore (color), T.J. Rives (sideline)
- SPANISH RADIO: TAMPA BAY: WQBN Super Q - 96.1 106.7 FM and 1300 AM
Broadcast Crew: Carlos Bohorquez (play by play), Martin Gramatica (color) Santiago Gramatica (Sideline)
*In-market fans can listen to Both English and Spanish broadcasts through the Bucs Official App
- BROOKSVILLE: WWJB 1450 AM
- DAYTONA BEACH: WKRO 93.1 FM
- FT MEYERS/NAPLES: WBNC 770 AM/98.1 FM/104.3 FM
- GAINESVILLE/OCALA: WRUF 850 AM/ 98.1 FM
- HOMOSASSA SPRING: WXCV 95.3 FM
- LAKELAND: WLKF 1430 AM/96.7 FM
- MELBROUNE: WICX 1060 AM/105.5 FM
- ORLANDO: WYGM 740 AM/ 96.9 FM
- PORT ST. LUCIE: WPSL 1590 AM/WSTU1450 AM
- PANAMA CITY: WYOO 101.1 FM
- PENSACOLA: WBSR 1450AM/101.1 FM
- SEBRING: WJCM 1050 AM/106.3 FM
- TALLAHASSEE: WVFT 93.3 FM
Satellite Radio
- Sirius/XM Channel 225 - Click here for more info
Download the App
Personalize your experience by turning on notifications for breaking Bucs news, gameday alerts, and promotions tailored to your needs! Click here to download or review your settings!
Social Media Accounts:
Follow the club for live gameday updates, videos and photos.
NFL +
Watch Live Local Regular Games, Postseason Games, and Full & Condensed Game Replays. Click here for more information.
Never miss a moment this season with NFL+. For a limited time, Verizon Wireless customers can get $30 off NFL+ Premium, on us! Visit Verizon.com/NFL or the My Verizon App to sign up
NFL Game Pass International (Outside of the U.S., Canada, and China Only):
Watch the condensed game in 45 minutes, enjoy NFL Network 24/7, stream games in HD, and much more! Click here for information.
Bucs Bar Network presented by Bud Light
Cant make it to the game? Watch from one of the Bucs Bar Network locations and enjoy great Bud Light specials. Click HERE for locations & specials.