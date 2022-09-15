How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Saints

The second week of the 2022 regular season has arrived. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the New Orleans Saints on their home turf at Caesars Superdome. The NFC South rivalry game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 18. The Bucs will go head-to-head with their longtime nemesis, creating a highly-anticipated matchup you will not want to miss. The Saints have beat Tampa Bay in six of the last seven contests and on Sunday afternoon, the Buccaneers will be set on revenge in The Big Easy. Here is everything you need to know to follow the game from start to finish.