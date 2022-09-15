How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Saints

The second week of the 2022 regular season has arrived. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the New Orleans Saints on their home turf at Caesars Superdome. The NFC South rivalry game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 18. The Bucs will go head-to-head with their longtime nemesis, creating a highly-anticipated matchup you will not want to miss. The Saints have beat Tampa Bay in six of the last seven contests and on Sunday afternoon, the Buccaneers will be set on revenge in The Big Easy. Here is everything you need to know to follow the game from start to finish.
Matchup:
New Orleans Saints (1-0) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0)
Watch:
- Sunday, September 18, 2022
- Kickoff: 1 pm ET
- Location: Caesars Superdome, NO
- Television Network: FOX (Local WTVT Channel 13)
- Broadcast Crew: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst), Tom Rinaldi (reporter)
- To check if you're in market, please visit https://506sports.com/
Listen Live:
- TAMPA BAY/SARASOTA: WXTB 97.9 FM - Bucs Flagship Station
Broadcast Crew: Gene Deckerhoff (play by play), Dave Moore (color), T.J. Rives (sideline)
- SPANISH RADIO: TAMPA BAY: WQBN Super Q - 96.1 106.7 FM and 1300 AM
Broadcast Crew: Carlos Bohorquez (play by play), Martin Gramatica (color) Santiago Gramatica (Sideline)
*In-market fans can listen to Both English and Spanish broadcasts through the Bucs Official App
- BROOKSVILLE: WWJB 1450 AM
- DAYTONA BEACH: WKRO 93.1 FM
- FT MEYERS/NAPLES: WBNC 770 AM/98.1 FM/104.3 FM
- GAINESVILLE/OCALA: WRUF 850 AM/ 98.1 FM
- HOMOSASSA SPRING: WXCV 95.3 FM
- LAKELAND: WLKF 1430 AM/96.7 FM
- MELBROUNE: WICX 1060 AM/105.5 FM
- ORLANDO: WYGM 740 AM/ 96.9 FM
- PORT ST. LUCIE: WPSL 1590 AM/WSTU1450 AM
- PANAMA CITY: WYOO 101.1 FM
- PENSACOLA: WBSR 1450AM/101.1 FM
- SEBRING: WJCM 1050 AM/106.3 FM
- TALLAHASSEE: WVFT 93.3 FM
Satellite Radio
- Sirius/XM Channel 88
