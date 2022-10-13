How to Watch: Steelers vs. Buccaneers 

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are headed to the Steel City to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week Six. After a three-game homestand at Raymond James Stadium, the Bucs will start their tour of the AFC North. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 16. Tampa Bay will face an unfamiliar opponent this weekend, having only played four other regular season games in Pittsburgh. Tom Brady has enjoyed a distinguished level of success against the Steelers - granted, all while with the Patriots in the AFC - featuring a 12-3 record and a 112.2 passer rating in 15 previous contests, including playoffs. The Steelers are in a transition year with rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett at the helm, but the club opened the year with free agent pick-up Mitchell Trubisky in the pocket. The Steelers currently sit at a 1-4 record and are in danger of finishing the season under .500 for the first time since Mike Tomlin took over as head coach in 2007. Pittsburgh will seek to change their trajectory against the Buccaneers on Sunday.