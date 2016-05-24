Watch: OTA Press Conferences, May 24th

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2024 State of the Bucs: Inside Linebacker
Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, continuing with inside linebacker
State of the Bucs with Tampa Two, OC Outlook & Team MVP | Salty Dogs
It's the long-awaited Tampa Two/Salty Dogs mashup! Brianna, Casey, Jeff and Scott discuss the new OC, Team MVP, secret NFC South summits, caveman coaches and much more
Baker Mayfield Draws 10 First Place Votes for Comeback Player Award | Updates
Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more during the Bucs 2024 Offseason
Baker Mayfield Mic'd Up at 2024 Pro Bowl
Quarterback Baker Mayfield was mic'd up during the NFL's 2024 Pro Bowl Games in Orlando, Florida. Watch as Baker leads the NFC to victory en route to being named MVP.
Bucs Hire OC Liam Coen, Pro Bowl Performances | Bucs Insider
Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Senior Writer & Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The duo discussed the Bucs' hire of offensive coordinator Liam Coen, WR Chris Godwin's potential in reimagined offense and a recap of the 2024 Pro Bowl.
Bucs' Finalized List of 2024 Opponents Includes Ravens, 49ers, Lions
The Buccaneers earned visits in 2024 from fellow first place teams Baltimore and San Francisco, plus a trip to Detroit to face the NFC North champs
Baker Mayfield Explains How 'Being Himself' Empowered Him Throughout 2023
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield breaks down how 'being himself' empowered him in the 2023 season, and more during 'Super Bowl Live' on NFL Network
Bucs Land at 26th Spot in 2024 NFL Draft
Tampa Bay is slated to pick 26th in the first round of this year's NFL Draft, the result of the team's advancement to the Divisional Round of the playoffs and Green Bay's loss in San Francisco
2024 NFL Offseason Key Dates for Bucs Fans to Know
Here are some of the important dates that Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans should know about the 2024 NFL Offseason.
Bucs Deafen the Doubt, Create Their Own Story | Battle Sound 2023 Recap
Get an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2023 season where they rewrote their own narrative & defying expectations all year long.
Liam Coen Envisions Chris Godwin Having Big Role in the Slot
New Bucs Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen Sees a Role for WR Chris Godwin similar to what Cooper Kupp does for the Rams, and Godwin has already proved himself as a big-time producer out of the slot
OC Liam Coen Dishes on Weaponizing Mike Evans and Tristan Wirfs, Along with His Philosophy | Brianna's Blitz
As Liam Coen gave his introductory press conference, he fielded questions on a variety of topics from his mantra to weaponizing Mike Evans and Tristan Wirfs. Here is a look forward
2024 State of the Bucs: Outside Linebackers
Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, continuing with outside linebackers
Applications Are Open for the Fifth Annual Buccaneers Girls in Football Scholarship
The Girls in Football Scholarship, facilitated by a $250,000 commitment from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation, was established for graduating high school seniors participating in a form of organized football with plans to enroll in a full-time accredited four-year college or university
Liam Coen: Baker Mayfield is an "Igniter"
New Bucs OC Liam Coen saw the difference QB Baker Mayfield made in a short stint with the Rams in 2022 and considered the chance to work with Mayfield again, if a new contract is worked out, to be a draw in coming to Tampa
OC Liam Coen on Finding Balance Between the Run and Pass
In his introductory press conference as the Buccaneers' Offensive Coordinator, Liam Coen spoke on his desire to marry the run and pass
Liam Coen's Vision for the Bucs Offense, Excited to Get Started | Press Conference
The Buccaneers introduced Liam Coen as their new offensive coordinator during Tuesday's introductory press conference. OC Coen discussed his gratefulness for the opportunity, QB Baker Mayfield being an 'igniter' and his eagerness to get going.
Photos: Liam Coen's First Day as Offensive Coordinator
View photos of the Buccaneers' new offensive coordinator Liam Coen's first day and introductory press conference at AdventHealth Training Center on February 6, 2024.
Baker Mayfield's Top Plays from MVP Performance at 2024 Pro Bowl
Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield's best plays from his MVP performance at the NFL's 2024 Pro Bowl in Orlando, Florida.