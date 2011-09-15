Watch the ball: Vikings' Guion aims for more focus

(Eds: APNewsNow.)

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) - Letroy Guion's first NFL start for Minnesota went fine, right up until the final drive.

The fourth-year defensive tackle jumped offside twice in the closing minutes of the season opener at San Diego, with the Chargers leading by seven and the Vikings trying to get the ball back for one last chance to tie the game. The penalties did not help.

Guion says he will be more focused when he needs to be when the Vikings host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.