Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Watch the ball: Vikings' Guion aims for more focus

Vikings-Guion's Gaffes

Sep 15, 2011 at 08:00 AM

(Eds: APNewsNow.)

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) - Letroy Guion's first NFL start for Minnesota went fine, right up until the final drive.

The fourth-year defensive tackle jumped offside twice in the closing minutes of the season opener at San Diego, with the Chargers leading by seven and the Vikings trying to get the ball back for one last chance to tie the game. The penalties did not help.

Guion says he will be more focused when he needs to be when the Vikings host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Guion gets one more game to fill in for suspended stalwart Kevin Williams. His teammates say he won't let the gaffes get him down. Guion's progress over the past few years have given the Vikings hope he can be a reliable run-stopper in the coming years.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers.com 2022 Mock Draft 1.0

The 2022 season starts now.
news

2022 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Rob Gronkowski

Though he first must decide whether or not to retire for a second time, tight end Rob Gronkowski would also need a new contract to remain a Buc after putting together an outstanding 2021 campaign
news

Bucs Face Another Long Free Agency List in 2022

Ten players who started at least 10 games in 2021 are on the Bucs' list of potential free agents in 2022, including Carlton Davis, Chris Godwin, Leonard Fournette, Ryan Jensen and Jordan Whitehead
news

Tom Brady Named FedEx Air Player of the Year

Recently-retired Bucs QB Tom Brady was named the 2021 FedEx Air Player of the Year award winner during Thursday night's NFL Honors show and, remarkably, it is the first time he's ever received that particular honor
Advertising