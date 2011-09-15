Watch the ball: Vikings' Guion aims for more focus

(Eds: APNewsNow.)
By DAVE CAMPBELL
AP Sports Writer
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) - Letroy Guion's first NFL start for Minnesota went fine, right up until the final drive.
The fourth-year defensive tackle jumped offside twice in the closing minutes of the season opener at San Diego, with the Chargers leading by seven and the Vikings trying to get the ball back for one last chance to tie the game. The penalties did not help.
Guion says he will be more focused when he needs to be when the Vikings host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Guion gets one more game to fill in for suspended stalwart Kevin Williams. His teammates say he won't let the gaffes get him down. Guion's progress over the past few years have given the Vikings hope he can be a reliable run-stopper in the coming years.