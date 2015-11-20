Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 11 Expert Picks: Bucs vs. Eagles

Coming off a win, the Bucs head to Philly to take on the Eagles, who also stand at 4-5. How are the Internet experts calling the game?

Nov 20, 2015 at 05:49 AM

The Bucs are hunting for back-to-back wins this week after defeating the Dallas Cowboys at home last week. The Eagles are coming off a home loss to the Miami Dolphins. The winner will improve their record to .500.

As we do each week, it's time to turn our attention to the foremost Internet analyzers for their prediction of #TBvsPHI. Take a look.

NFL.com Elliot Harrison – Eagles Around the NFL Consensus – Eagles ESPN.com Consensus – Eagles ProFootballTalk, Mike Florio – Buccaneers Rotoworld, Evan Silva – Eagles USA Today, Consensus – Eagles SBNation.com, Consensus – Eagles CBSSports.com, Consensus – Eagles FoxSports.com, Consensus – Eagles Microsoft Cortana – Eagles

