Week 11 Expert Picks: Bucs vs. Eagles

The Bucs are hunting for back-to-back wins this week after defeating the Dallas Cowboys at home last week. The Eagles are coming off a home loss to the Miami Dolphins. The winner will improve their record to .500.
As we do each week, it's time to turn our attention to the foremost Internet analyzers for their prediction of #TBvsPHI. Take a look.
NFL.com Elliot Harrison – Eagles Around the NFL Consensus – Eagles ESPN.com Consensus – Eagles ProFootballTalk, Mike Florio – Buccaneers Rotoworld, Evan Silva – Eagles USA Today, Consensus – Eagles SBNation.com, Consensus – Eagles CBSSports.com, Consensus – Eagles FoxSports.com, Consensus – Eagles Microsoft Cortana – Eagles