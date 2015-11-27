Week 12 Expert Picks: Bucs vs. Colts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got to 5-5 last week and are set to face the AFC South-leading Indianapolis Colts who also sit at 5-5. They also enter Week 12 on a two-game win streak, led by backup veteran quarterback, Matt Hasselbeck.
Once again, we turn to the Internet's top football forecasters to get their prediction on who leaves Lucas Oil Stadium with a win. Take a look.
NFL.com Elliot Harrison – Buccaneers
Around the NFL Consensus – Buccaneers
ESPN.com Consensus – Buccaneers
ProFootballTalk, Mike Florio – Buccaneers
Rotoworld, Evan Silva – Buccaneers
USA Today, Consensus – Colts
SBNation.com, Consensus – Buccaneers
CBSSports.com, Consensus – Split (4-4)
FoxSports.com, Consensus – Colts
Microsoft Cortana – Colts