Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 12 Expert Picks: Bucs vs. Colts

The Bucs look to make it three in a row this week when they travel to Indianapolis to take on the Colts. Here’s how the experts are calling it…

Nov 27, 2015 at 02:42 AM

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got to 5-5 last week and are set to face the AFC South-leading Indianapolis Colts who also sit at 5-5. They also enter Week 12 on a two-game win streak, led by backup veteran quarterback, Matt Hasselbeck.

Once again, we turn to the Internet's top football forecasters to get their prediction on who leaves Lucas Oil Stadium with a win. Take a look.

NFL.com Elliot Harrison – Buccaneers

Around the NFL Consensus – Buccaneers

ESPN.com Consensus – Buccaneers

ProFootballTalk, Mike Florio – Buccaneers

Rotoworld, Evan Silva – Buccaneers

USA Today, Consensus – Colts

SBNation.com, Consensus – Buccaneers

CBSSports.com, Consensus – Split (4-4)

FoxSports.com, Consensus – Colts

Microsoft Cortana – Colts

