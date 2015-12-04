Week 13 Expert Picks: Bucs vs. Falcons

In Week Eight when the Buccaneers traveled to Atlanta for the first game against the Falcons, none of our polled experts picked the Bucs to pull off the upset. Since the Bucs topped the Falcons, Atlanta has yet to win a game. This week, the Bucs will look to again go to .500 and get their second-straight home win, while handing the Falcons their fifth loss in a row.
With just two days to go to the rematch in Raymond James Stadium, we again turn to the Internet's top prognosticators to get their expert picks for ATLvsTB. Take a look.
NFL.com Elliot Harrison – Buccaneers
Around the NFL Consensus – Split (3-3)
ESPN.com Consensus – Falcons
ProFootballTalk, Mike Florio – Buccaneers
Rotoworld, Evan Silva – Falcons
USA Today, Consensus – Buccaneers
SBNation.com, Consensus – Buccaneers
CBSSports.com, Consensus – Buccaneers
FoxSports.com, Consensus – Buccaneers
Microsoft Cortana – Buccaneers