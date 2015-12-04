Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 13 Expert Picks: Bucs vs. Falcons

No experts picked the Bucs to upset the Falcons in Week Eight. Five weeks later, which team do the Internet’s predictors see coming out on top?

Dec 04, 2015
In Week Eight when the Buccaneers traveled to Atlanta for the first game against the Falcons, none of our polled experts picked the Bucs to pull off the upset. Since the Bucs topped the Falcons, Atlanta has yet to win a game. This week, the Bucs will look to again go to .500 and get their second-straight home win, while handing the Falcons their fifth loss in a row.

With just two days to go to the rematch in Raymond James Stadium, we again turn to the Internet's top prognosticators to get their expert picks for ATLvsTB. Take a look.

NFL.com Elliot Harrison – Buccaneers

Around the NFL Consensus – Split (3-3)

ESPN.com Consensus – Falcons

ProFootballTalk, Mike Florio – Buccaneers

Rotoworld, Evan Silva – Falcons

USA Today, Consensus – Buccaneers

SBNation.com, Consensus – Buccaneers

CBSSports.com, Consensus – Buccaneers

FoxSports.com, Consensus – Buccaneers

Microsoft Cortana – Buccaneers

