Week 14 Expert Picks: Bucs vs. Saints

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got their first win of the season in Week Two on the road against the New Orleans Saints. This week, the Saints come into Raymond James Stadium and the Bucs will look to sweep a division rival for the second week in a row. The Bucs come into this game having won two straight home games while the Saints have dropped four in a row.
Looking ahead, we now turn to the Internet's foremost game-guessers to see who they pick to bring home the W in NOvsTB. Check it out.
NFL.com Elliot Harrison – Buccaneers Around the NFL Consensus – Buccaneers ESPN.com Consensus – Buccaneers ProFootballTalk, Mike Florio – Buccaneers Rotoworld, Evan Silva – Buccaneers USA Today, Consensus – Buccaneers SBNation.com, Consensus – Buccaneers CBSSports.com, Consensus – Buccaneers FoxSports.com, Consensus – Buccaneers Microsoft Cortana – Buccaneers