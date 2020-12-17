Week 15 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Falcons

The Buccaneers are holding onto the sixth seed and thanks to their win over the Minnesota Vikings at home in Week 14, they now have a 96% chance overall to make the postseason. With a win in Atlanta and some other fortuitous outcomes in the NFC, the Bucs could leave Atlanta with a 99% chance.

But is that enough to convince the experts? All but one outlet had the Buccaneers winning over the 6-6 Vikings going into Week 14. Facing a 4-9 team, division rival or not, should yield some confidence.