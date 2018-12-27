Week 17 Notable Numbers | Bucs vs. Falcons

5 – The number of yards Mike Evans needs to break the Bucs' all-time single-season receiving yards record. He currently has 1,418 receiving yards on the year, which stand for third in the league for 2018.

6 – The number of touchdowns Evans has, which ties him for the team lead with tight end Cameron Brate, who's had a late-season resurgence. He's done so on just 250 yards receiving, too. Tight end O.J. Howard, wide receiver Adam Humphries and wide receiver Chris Godwin have five touchdowns apiece. The Bucs have five pass-catchers who have over 500 yards receiving this year in Evans, Howard, Humphries, Godwin and wide receiver DeSean Jackson, who has four touchdowns of his own.

41.0 – The number of sacks Atlanta has allowed this season. It ranks them at No. 21 in the league. More than that, quarterback Matt Ryan's offensive line has allowed 138 total pressures this season, meaning sacks, quarterback hits, hurries, knockdowns and forcing him to scramble. The Bucs have 75.0 total pressure since the last time they saw the Falcons and will be looking to get a few on Ryan this go-around.

27 – Where Atlanta ranks league-wide in rushing defense. The Falcons are giving up 127.1 yards per game on the ground. It could be an opportunity for running back Peyton Barber to get some work. Barber has had three touchdowns in his last two meetings with Atlanta and tends to play well in his home state.