Week 9 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Giants

No one on our list selected the Buccaneers to leave the Georgia Dome with a win. Now, after the Bucs win over the Falcons, we're ready to take a look at the experts' outlook for this Sunday's matchup against the 4-4 NFC East-leading New York Giants.
Here are the predictions from some of the Internet's leading guessers.
NFL.com Elliot Harrison – Giants
Around the NFL Consensus – Split 3-3
ESPN.com Consensus – Giants
ProFootballTalk, Mike Florio – Giants
Rotoworld, Evan Silva – Giants
USA Today, Consensus – Giants
SBNation.com, Consensus – Split 4-4
CBSSports.com, Consensus – Giants
FoxSports.com, Consensus – Giants
Microsoft Cortana – Giants