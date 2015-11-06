Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 9 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Giants

The 3-4 Bucs are set to host the 4-4 New York Giants. After a dramatic OT division win in Atlanta, how are the experts predicting the outcome of #NYGvsTB?

Nov 06, 2015 at 01:51 AM

No one on our list selected the Buccaneers to leave the Georgia Dome with a win. Now, after the Bucs win over the Falcons, we're ready to take a look at the experts' outlook for this Sunday's matchup against the 4-4 NFC East-leading New York Giants.

Here are the predictions from some of the Internet's leading guessers.

NFL.com Elliot Harrison – Giants

Around the NFL Consensus – Split 3-3

ESPN.com Consensus – Giants

ProFootballTalk, Mike Florio – Giants

Rotoworld, Evan Silva – Giants

USA Today, Consensus – Giants

SBNation.com, Consensus – Split 4-4

CBSSports.com, Consensus – Giants

FoxSports.com, Consensus – Giants

Microsoft Cortana – Giants

