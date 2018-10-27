Week Eight Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Bengals

Even after the Bucs added another point to the win column and pulled their record to an even .500, the experts are convinced Cincinnati is the better team – except for Fox Sports and their computer analysis.

Plugging the numbers into the computer and coming up with a Bucs victory actually makes more sense than you probably think. Looking at the stats, the Bengals are ranked 25th in total offense, where the Bucs are ranked first. Total defense has both teams ranked near the bottom, with Tampa Bay holding a slight edge over Cincinnati. Still, everyone else is picking the Bengals at home. Today's injury report revealed Cincinnati will be without six players, including running back Giovani Bernard and wide receiver John Ross, adding to their offensive struggles.